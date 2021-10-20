Ted Cruz Slams Biden Admin Over Border Crisis, Says Migrant Cages 'more Full' Than Ever

Amid the border crisis, US Republican Senator Ted Cruz slammed the Biden administration on Tuesday, October 19, saying that cages intended for migrant kids are “bigger” and “more full” than ever before. In a televised interview with Fox News, Cruz claimed that the Biden administration’s policy is based on “secrecy”. The Senator said that the situation at the southern border is an “absolute tragedy” and further blamed Vice President Kamala Harris and President Joe Biden for the border crisis.

“What is happening at the southern border is an absolute tragedy. We’ve had over 1.3 million people cross illegally. We are on the path to have over 2 million people cross," Cruz said in the interview. "Joe Biden and Kamala Harris caused this. Their entire strategy is: ignore it - and they are counting on the corrupt corporate media to ignore it.”

Further, while responding to the reports that the US authorities are allegedly secretly redirecting migrant children to reception centres throughout the nation via flights, Cruz claimed that they fly in the middle of the night because they have no defence. The Republican Senator also commented on the media and Democrats’ frequent criticism that the previous Trump administration was allegedly holding illegal migrants in cages pending their asylum cases. He said that under the current administration, the “Biden cages” are bigger and more full than ever.

"Every Democrat for 4 years said ‘kids in cages, kids in cages.’ The Biden cages are bigger and are more full than we’ve ever had in this country and not a single Democrat cares," Cruz stressed.

"It is an absolute disaster. And I’ve got to tell you, my home state of Texas is bearing the brunt of this catastrophe that is unfolding because of political decisions made by Joe Biden and made by Kamala Harris," he added.

Abbott slams Biden admin over the border crisis

Meanwhile, Cruz’s remarks come after Texas Governor on Sunday brewed a fresh controversy after the Biden administration has abandoned the migrants at their own fate. While speaking to Fox News, he said that Biden has failed to address the migrant crisis that leads to a large influx of illegal migrants gathered at the southern border. Abbott added that the overwhelming Border Patrol officials further caused a major political headache for the Biden administration. Biden administration "completely abandoned" ranchers, residents in his state and "all the people who live on the border," arguing that President Joe Biden is "putting them in danger," Abbott told the media outlet.

The Governor blamed the migrant crisis on Biden's "catastrophic open border policies." Also, he stressed these people traditionally have voted Democrat, and now the Biden administration has totally ignored them. Bolstering the steps taken by the former US President Donald Trump, Abbott added his approach had reduced the border crossing a year ago.

Image: AP