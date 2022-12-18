Tennessee Man Accused In Jan 6 US Capitol Riots Case Arrested For Plot To Kill FBI Agents

A Tennessee man under the scanner for his role in the January 6, 2021 US Capitol riots was arrested on Friday for allegedly plotting to kill the FBI agents investigating him.

Edward Kelley, 33, was arrested for illegally entering the US Capitol and assaulting an officer. Later, Kelley allegedly planned to murder the law enforcement officials probing him along with Austin Carter, a 26-year-old man, according to the FBI.

Court records show that a witness provided the list of 37 names to a local Tennessee police department on Tuesday. Kelley and Carter discussed collecting information and plans about law enforcement officials on the list, which also included the FBI’s Knoxville field office, AP reported.

“You guys are taking them out at their office,” said Kelley, who was recorded by the unidentified witness on Wednesday. “What you and Austin need to do is recruit as many as you can, call who you need to, and you’re going to attack their office.”

Edward Kelley and Austin Carter are scheduled for their preliminary hearing on January 3. Kelley is charged with conspiracy, retaliating against a federal official, and solicitation to commit a crime of violence, CNN reported.

Carter's detention is scheduled for December 21.

More than 880 people have been charged with crimes related to the Capitol riots, the US Justice Department has said.

Donald Trump's Role To Be Investigated By War Crimes Expert

The US Department of Justice (DOJ) has appointed an independent lawyer to oversee the criminal investigation into former US President Donald Trump. US Attorney General Merrick Garland named Jack Smith the special counsel for the case, reported BBC.

Smith is a former war crimes prosecutor and is set to lead inquiries into how the former US President handled classified documents during his tenure in the Oval Office.

Additionally, Smith will investigate Donald Trump's alleged role in the January 6 Capitol riots.

Meanwhile, Donald Trump has maintained his innocence and denied any wrongdoing, as he remains subject to several other probes, according to the BBC.

As per the reports, Jack Smith will ultimately decide whether the former US President and Republican leader will face criminal charges pertaining to the case. The development comes just three days after Trump announced his 2024 candidacy for President.