Tesla Car Crash: Elon Musk Denies Autopilot Use As Police Claim 'no One Was Driving'

Two men were killed in a crash in Texas while riding in a Tesla car that police said almost certainly had no one behind the wheel, Associated Press reported on April 18. The federal police have now started investigating the car crash. Now, Tesla CEO Elon Musk took to his Twitter handle to respond to the incident and in his tweet, he has rejected the idea of vehicles driving software Autopilot being responsible for the car accident. He has denied the Autopilot use in the car by the drivers.

Elon Musk denies Autopilot use

Elon Musk in his tweet has said, "Data logs recovered so far show Autopilot was not enabled & this car did not purchase FSD." He further said that the standard autopilot cars required lane lines to turn on and this street did not have the requirement. In another tweet has pointed out that Tesla with Autopilot has a "10 times" lower chance of accident than any other vehicle on road. Tesla has also released the safety report of the Autopilot software in the car. In the press note the company said, “We registered one accident for every 4.19 million miles driven in which drivers had Autopilot engaged".

Data logs recovered so far show Autopilot was not enabled & this car did not purchase FSD.



Moreover, standard Autopilot would require lane lines to turn on, which this street did not have. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 19, 2021

Tesla with Autopilot engaged now approaching 10 times lower chance of accident than average vehicle https://t.co/6lGy52wVhC — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 17, 2021

As per reports, one person was found in the driving seat and another person was found in the passenger seat of the vehicle in the Houston suburb of Spring. The deputies had informed that the car was travelling fast and it had failed to navigate a turn before running off the road. Now, the Federal traffic safety officials are investigating several Tesla crashes in which the vehicle's Autopilot function may have been used, including crashes in which cars drove. The company has warned its customers that Autopilot is not an autonomous driving programme and they must remain alert and if required they must take the control of the car.

