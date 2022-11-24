Texas Border Guard Deploys Armoured Troop Carriers To Bolster Security At Mexico Border

Texas Border Guard has announced the deployment of armoured personnel carriers in a bid to enhance the security along the state's southern border with Mexico. The development comes amid record-breaking levels of illegal immigration influx from Mexico, Sputnik reported citing the statement from the Texas National Guard spokesperson.

As per the statement, the decision was taken following the direction of the Adjutant General and will see the deployment of "10 M113 Armored Personnel Carriers (APC) to the southern Texas-Mexico border, as well as increasing aircraft flights and security efforts." The M113 is a fully tracked APC and has been in use by the US military since 1961. It was widely used during the Vietnam war.

Adding further, the Border Guard spokesperson said the actions are part of a larger strategy to curb the influx of illegal immigration on the Mexico border stating that the state is taking unprecedented measures to repel migrants from the other side from trying to cross the border illegally.

Illegal immigration in the US breaking records

The United States has experienced two consecutive record-breaking years of illegal border crossings into the US since President Joe Biden assumed office in January 2021. According to the data provided by the US Customs and Border Protection, more than two million illegal border crossings into the US were recorded in the fiscal year 2022.

Earlier this month, invasion clauses of the US and Texas constitutions were invoked by Texas Governor Greg Abbott in an attempt to address the influx of illegal immigration on the US-Mexico border under the Biden administration. As per Abbott, this enabled the deployment of National Guardsmen and state police officers to the Texas-Mexico border and provided them with the authority to arrest illegal migrants, reported Sputnik.

Furthermore, the order passed by the Texas Governor approved the resurrection of an additional border wall in addition to the deployment of gunboats on the Rio Grande River. The order also enabled the state to designate Mexican drug cartels as terrorist organizations, boost cooperation and collaboration with other US states to address the issue of illegal migration, and enter into an agreement with foreign countries such as Mexico with the objective to enhance border security.