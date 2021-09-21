Texas Couple Kicked Out From Restaurant For Wearing Masks Amid COVID-19

At a time when most of the businesses in the world are playing on the safer side by encouraging COVID-19 protocols, a Texas-based couple faced an embarrassing moment at a restaurant when it ordered the couple to "either remove the mask or leave the place." According to the Facebook post, which is now viral on social media platforms, Natalie Wester shared the ordeal of the bizarre incident that they faced on September 11.

Texas couple kicked out for wearing face mask

According to her social post, the couple went to a restaurant, Hang Time, at Rowlett in Texas with their four-month-old baby. The women informed that they were wearing face masks to safeguard their unvaccinated child.

When they entered the restaurant, a waitress informed the couple to remove their masks, however, the couple did not hear the waitress's voice clearly as the music was loud. The woman said she thought the waitress was asking for their ID cards and left the entrance space. "Tonight my husband and I had a very unpleasant experience at Hang Time in Rowlett. We entered the bar wearing our mask, and at the front, a girl informed us to take it off as she checked our IDs. The music was loud, so I assume she just wanted to see our faces for our IDs. She again said something about taking the mask off, because I couldn’t hear her very well, I brushed it off. My husband and I met some friends, order our drinks and an appetizer", said Natalie Wester in her Facebook post.

'Can make rules because they are private businesses'

After half an hour, the woman again poked the couple to remove the mask. However, this time the couple was shocked by the strange behaviour of the restaurant staff. "Our passes and our waitress comes sits down next to me and says, ‘Our manager sent me over because I’m nicer than he is. And yes, this is political.’ The woman said that the waitress informed them that masks were not allowed in their building. "Masks are not allowed in their building, and they can make the rules because they are private business. The waitress said that the mask “doesn’t work, it's like using a chain-link fence to keep out mosquitoes, and doesn’t give people enough oxygen," read the ordeal narrated by Natalie Wester.

Before concluding the post, Wester said that she had informed the waitress about her four-month-old baby who was diagnosed with cystic fibrosis at birth. Further, Wester said she tried her best to convince the waitress but the restaurant staff denied it despite knowing the couple were wearing masks to protect their baby. "I informed my waitress of this information(her son’s condition), and she told me that she could close my check for me if it was an issue. Fine. My husband and I paid and left without a scene," added Wester.

Netizens react

Meanwhile, as the post went viral, netizens reacted in support of the Texas couple and lashed out at the restaurant owner and said, "I am on your side 100% If these people think masks don't work, they're going to get COVID." "Of course, this is the reason so many are dead and sick. Wear a mask and get the vaccine unless you do not care," wrote another Facebook user. However, some users also reacted in favour of the restaurant owner and termed his move as "freedom of choice". One such user wrote, "Freedom of choice goes both ways. If you don’t like their policy then take your money elsewhere." Owner's choice - plenty of other places to go...." reacted another.

(Image: Facebook/Natalie Wester Guerrero)