Texas Nurse Gets Death Sentence For Injecting Patients With Air 'for Fun' After Surgery

A former nurse who killed patients by injecting them with air into their arteries after heart surgery has been sentenced to death in the United States. A former Texas nurse William George Davis, who killed four patients at Tyler hospital in 2017 and 2018 has been sentenced to death, according to The Associated Press. The Smith County jury announced the judgement a week after the same jury found 37-year-old man William George Davis guilty of multiple murders.

Former nurse sentenced to death

The Smith County jury agreed with prosecutors that Davis killed four patients while they were recovering in the hospital. As per the AP report, John Lafferty, Ronald Clark, Christopher Greenway and Joseph Kalina suffered neurological problems and died while recuperating from their heart surgeries at Christus Mother Frances Hospital in Tyler. During the trial, prosecution experts testified that all four patients showed signs of air in their brains that caused irreversible damage.

As per the AP report, after the fourth victim died, the security footage showed that the former Texas nurse William George Davis was the last person who had been with the patient before the health condition of the victim deteriorated, according to AP. During the court trial, prosecutors played the jury recordings of phone calls he made from prison shortly after the verdict of him being guilty was announced. Davis while talking to his ex-wife had mentioned that he would make the patient ICU stays longer so that he could earn more money.

In the court trial, Dr William Yarbrough, a Dallas-area pulmonologist and professor of internal medicine, informed the jury that injecting air into the arteries leads to brain injury and death, according to AP. Yarbrough told Jury that while analysing the images of brain scans, he found air in the arteries of the patient's brains. Furthermore, he mentioned that blood pressure did not cause the death of the patient and there was no other health issue that caused the death. Moreover, he told the Jury that the patients died while they were recovering in the hospital. During the trial, defence attorney Phillip Hayes told the jury that the hospital had issues and Davis was charged as he was with the patients when they had died.

