Texas Prison Records COVID Infection Among 70% Of Fully Vaccinated Prisoners

As many as 129 people, out of 185, were infected by the COVID-19 virus during an outbreak that took place in a prison in Texas. The two-thirds majority of fully vaccinated prisoners showed severe symptoms of COVID-19 during the devastating second wave in the country. According to a report published by Business Insider, around 70% of people living in Texas jail had tested positive for the highly infectious Delta variant, but the report says that the prisoners overcame the diseases and were protected against severity due to the COVID vaccine.

As per the data compiled by the CDC and the Federal Bureau of Prisons claimed that this was a much lower rate than the unvaccinated prisoners, because 39 out of 42 prisoners tested positive for the COVID test, meaning 93% of the unvaccinated prisoners got infected during the outbreak in June. Three unvaccinated people showed severe symptoms and were later admitted to the hospital, said the study. Most of them belonged to America and had received Pfizer's vaccine nearly four months before getting infected.

Texas Delta outbreak: 70% of fully vaccinated prisoners caught COVID-19

The study reveals the fact that COVID-19 vaccines lower the risk of disease affecting one severely and hospitalization. However, the prison in Texas recorded higher fatalities during the COVID outbreak because of cramped living conditions and a weaker immune system of the prisoners, said the study. Meanwhile, another CDC study revealed that unvaccinated Americans were 11 times as likely to die of COVID-19 as vaccinated people.

According to official data, nearly 45% of the US population is unvaccinated and at a higher risk of getting infected. As per the latest study, it has come to light that the Delta Variant is equally contagious among both vaccinated and unvaccinated people. The study says that measures like masks and regular testing are important that we all can follow to keep the deadly infection out of our lives.

COVID situations across the world

Since the COVID outbreak, a total of 221 countries have been affected, causing infection to over 228 million people worldwide claiming the lives of over 4,705,111 people. Speaking about the countries, India is in the second position for having a maximum number of COVID cases, while the US is at the top of the list. The world data says that overall, China and India have administered the highest number of COVID vaccines, with about 2.2 billion and 805 million, respectively, and the US ranks third for inoculating maximum people with COVID vaccine with more than 385 million people.

Image: Pixabay