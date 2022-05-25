Last Updated:

Texas School Shooting LIVE: Suspect Identified; AR-15 Style Rifle Used In Attack; 23 Dead

At least 19 children and 4 adults died in a mass shooting at Robb Elementary School on Tuesday (local time) in Uvalde, Texas. The suspect, according to the officials, was an 18-year-old student at Uvalde High School. Texas Governor Greg Abbott said “it is believed” that the shooter was killed by law enforcement.

Written By
Digital Desk
Uvalde elementary school shooting

Image: AP

pointer
09:04 IST, May 25th 2022
Ukraine's envoy to the US extends condolences

Reacting to the Texas tragedy, Ukraine's ambassador to the US Oksana Markarova commented, "Losing children to gun violence in peaceful time is a tragedy beyond understanding. Ukraine knows too well the horror of growing number of lost children. And our prayers are with those who lost their loved ones to the horrible crime in the elementary school of Uvalde, Texas."

 

pointer
08:42 IST, May 25th 2022
Obama slams gun lobby over Texas shooting; 'long past time for action'

"Our country is paralyzed, not by fear, but by a gun lobby and a political party that has shown no willingness to act in any way that might help prevent these tragedies," tweeted former US President Barak Obama after a mass shooting at Texas school killed 23. 

 

pointer
08:35 IST, May 25th 2022
Sacred Heart church holds mass for victims of Texas school shooting

'There are people who need help. Families are in shock. We need to work on building a relationship, humanity,' the priest said, mourning the mass shooting in Texas school.

 

pointer
08:35 IST, May 25th 2022
US Senator Chris Murphy lambasts govt over Texas school shooting

 

pointer
08:22 IST, May 25th 2022
Suspect identified as Salvador Ramos; AR-15 style rifle used in attack

Police have identified the suspect as 18-year-old Salvador Ramos, who was a student at Uvalde High School. Wearing body armor, he reportedly entered the school with an AR-15-style rifle and numerous magazines. 

As he approached the school, a Uvalde ISD school resource officer engaged the suspect, but Ramos shot him, said police.  They are now tracing the AR-15 style rifle the shooter used, and also recovered the body armor and numerous magazines of ammunition.

Police also said that Ramos posted photos of his guns on Instagram and, shortly before the shooting, he messaged a girl he vaguely knew hinting that he was planning an attack. Ramos is said to have killed his grandmother, before the mass shooting at school.

Ramos tagged her in a photo of his guns and wrote: 'I got lil secret. I wanna tell you. Be grateful I tagged you.' She replied: 'No it's just scary' and said: 'I barely know you and you tag me in a picture with some guns.'

 

pointer
08:22 IST, May 25th 2022
Death toll from Texas school shooting rises to 23

The death toll from the Texas school shooting has risen to 23, including 19 children, 2 teachers, a grandmother, and the suspected shooter.

 

pointer
08:05 IST, May 25th 2022
Emotional Golden State Warriors Head coach calls for gun reform

Speaking to reporters on the deadly shooting at Texas elementary school, Steve Kerr, Head basketball coach of the 'Golden State Warriors' said, "In the last 10 days, we've had elderly black people killed in a supermarket in Buffalo, we've had Asian churchgoers killed in Southern California, now we have children murdered at school. When are we going to do something?"

"So I ask you, Mitch McConnell, ask all of you senators who refuse to do anything about the violence in school shootings and supermarket shootings -  are you going to put your own desire for power ahead of the lives of our children and our elderly and our churchgoers?" said an emotional Kerr."

 

pointer
07:58 IST, May 25th 2022
Mavericks & Warriors hold moment of silence before game over Texas shooting

Dallas Mavericks and Golden State Warriors paid tribute to the victims of a shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas on Tuesday. The teams held a moment of silence before Game 4 of the Western Conference Finals.

"The NBA family is devastated by the horrific shooting that took place today in Uvalde, Texas. Our thoughts and heartfelt condolences go out to the victims’ families and friends, and the entire Robb Elementary School and Uvalde community," the board said in a tweet. 

 

pointer
07:40 IST, May 25th 2022
Watch | Live visuals from the scene at Texas school where 18 children were shot dead

Live visuals from the scene at a Texas elementary school where at least 18 students and 3 teachers were killed and the shooter is believed to have been killed by responding officers.

Tune in to watch - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EguYDSbSBZM

 

pointer
07:14 IST, May 25th 2022
UN Secretary-General extends condolences over 'heinous mass shooting' at Texas school

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said he is deeply shocked and saddened by the heinous mass shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas. It is particularly heart-wrenching that most of the victims are children, he said in a tweet. 

 

pointer
06:54 IST, May 25th 2022
Biden asks nation to 'pray for parents' of Texas shooting victims

 

pointer
06:50 IST, May 25th 2022
Time to enact commonsense, life-saving legislation against gun violence: Speaker Pelosi

"It is time for all in Congress to heed the will of the American people & join in enacting the House-passed bipartisan, commonsense, life-saving legislation into law," said Speaker Nancy Pelosi in a string of tweets after the Texas school shooting.

 

pointer
06:36 IST, May 25th 2022
Biden calls for action against mass shootings in US

"These kinds of mass shootings rarely happen elsewhere in the world. Why are we willing to live with this carnage?" tweeted Biden after a teenager in Texas shot 21 at an Elementary school in Uvalde. 

 

pointer
06:36 IST, May 25th 2022
We must 'take a stand' on gun violence: VP Kamala Harris after Texas shooting

US Vice President Kamala Harris, reacting to the mass shooting that killed 21 people in Texas, said the country must have the courage to take a stand against gun violence.

"As a nation, we have to have the courage to take action," Harris said. And to "understand the nexus between what makes for reasonable and sensible public policy to ensure something like this never happens again."

"Our hearts keep getting broken," Harris said, as she called on the civic leaders in the room to take action to prevent such shootings.

pointer
06:28 IST, May 25th 2022
Time to act: Biden stresses the need for gun laws after Texas shooting

"It's time to act! We need to let those know who block the common-sense gun laws that we will not forget. Our prayer tonight for parents lying in bed trying to figure out, will I be able to sleep again," said US President Joe Biden on the shooting at an elementary school in Texas. 

"As a nation, we have to ask when in God's name are we going to stand up to the gun lobby and do what needs to be done? Parents will never see their children again. So many crushed spirits...," he added.

 

pointer
06:25 IST, May 25th 2022
Biden orders flags at half-staff after Texas shooting

President Joe Biden has ordered flags to be flown at half-staff at the White House and at all public buildings throughout the U.S. and abroad "as a mark of respect for the victims of the senseless acts of violence" following an elementary school shooting in Uvalde, Texas.

"The US flag shall be flown at half-staff for the same length of time (until sunset of May 28) at all US embassies, legations, consular offices, & other facilities abroad, including all military facilities & naval vessels, stations," said Biden.

pointer
06:15 IST, May 25th 2022
Biden dials Texas Governor over school shooting; offers assistance

US President Joe Biden spoke with Texas Governor Greg Abbott to offer any and all assistance he needs in the wake of the shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas which killed 18 students and 3 teachers.

pointer
06:15 IST, May 25th 2022
Gov Greg Abbott orders police "to fully investigate" Texas school shooting

 

pointer
06:15 IST, May 25th 2022
Shooter kills 18 children, 3 adults at Texas school: Gov Abbott shares details

"An 18-year-old shooter killed 18 students and 3 teachers. Shooter himself is deceased believably by responding officers. This is the deadliest school shooting since the 2012 Sandy Hook elementary school shooting. This is in Uvalde, Texas- a small town with not more than 20,000 people," CNN quoted Texas Governor Greg Abbott at a presser, following the incident. 

pointer
06:11 IST, May 25th 2022
Meta takes down Instagram account linked to suspect

Meta, previously known as Facebook. has said that it is in contact with the school authorities over the Texas shooting. According to CNN, a Meta spokesperson said that it had removed an Instagram account circulating online that some had claimed belonged to the suspected gunman. Meta did not confirm if the account is linked to the suspect.

pointer
05:47 IST, May 25th 2022
Texas school shooting death toll rises to 18 children & 3 adults

As per reports, the death toll for the Texas school shooting has now risen to 18 children and 3 adults, according to the Texas state senator. 

pointer
05:47 IST, May 25th 2022
School to be cancelled for the rest of the year, announces Uvalde school superintendent

Dr. Hal Harrell, superintendent of Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District has said that the district will cancel the rest of its school year, which was supposed to conclude in two days on Thursday. During a press conference, he said, "The school year's done. We will have no school tomorrow or Thursday. All activities are cancelled throughout the district". Harrell also said that the school would be providing "grief counseling and support at the civic center for our students" starting tomorrow at 10 AM.

"This was a tragic, senseless event today and my heart is broke today, our hearts and thoughts and prayers are with all our families as we go through this day and days to come," the superintendent said. 

pointer
05:35 IST, May 25th 2022
Shooter 'abandoned his vehicle' to enter school in Uvalde

Named by the officials as Salvador Ramos, the suspect reportedly "abandoned his vehicle and entered into the Robb Elementary School in Uvalde with a handgun and he may have also had a rifle, but that is not yet confirmed according to my most recent report. He shot and killed, horrifically, incomprehensively, fourteen students and killed a teacher", Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District police Chief Pete Arredondo said after informing previously about a "mass casualty incident" at the school. 

pointer
05:35 IST, May 25th 2022
Texas school shooter believed to have shot his grandmother before the mass shooting

Three police officials have told CNN that the Texas school shooter is believed to have shot his grandmother before arriving at the school. State Sen. Roland Gutierrez said the woman was airlifted to San Antonio and "is still holding on," citing information he was given by the Texas Rangers, as per the report.

pointer
05:16 IST, May 25th 2022
US Vice President criticises mass shooting, asks lawmakers to implement measures

US Vice President Kamala Harris criticized the mass shooting at a Texas elementary school on Tuesday, in which at least 14 children and a teacher were killed, and urged lawmakers to implement measures to guarantee that it 'never happens again.' She stated that while they don't have all of the details yet but they do know that there are parents who have lost children, families who have lost children and their loved ones, as well as many others who may have been injured.

pointer
04:34 IST, May 25th 2022
Biden orders flags to be lowered to pay respect to the victims

To show respect for the victims of Tuesday's deadly shooting at a Texas elementary school, President Joe Biden ordered flags to be lowered to half-staff, according to media reports. At Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, a gunman killed fourteen children and a teacher in what Biden described as "senseless acts of violence."

The White House, all public buildings, military posts and navy ships, embassies and other facilities will have their flags lowered to half-staff until sunset Saturday.

pointer
03:54 IST, May 25th 2022
Border Patrol agent was also attacked by the gunman

The assailant also shot and wounded a Border Patrol agent, who was one of the first law enforcement officers on the site. According to a federal law enforcement official who spoke to The Associated Press on the condition of anonymity because the investigation is still underway, the agent is in good health at the hospital.

pointer
03:26 IST, May 25th 2022
US President Biden will give a statement on the situation on Tuesday evening at White House

President Joe Biden has been updated on the school shooting as he returns from a five-day trip to Asia, according to White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre, who stated that POTUS Biden will deliver a statement in the White House on Tuesday evening.

pointer
03:03 IST, May 25th 2022
After the incident, 13 children were transported to the hospital

Uvalde Memorial Hospital claimed that after the incident 13 children were transported to the hospital via ambulance, and a 66-year-old mother was reported to be in critical condition at another hospital. The number of people injured in the incident, in addition to the deaths, was not immediately known.

pointer
02:48 IST, May 25th 2022
At least 14 children and one teacher were killed in a shooting at an elementary school in Texas

Governor of Texas Greg Abbott announced Tuesday that a gunman opened fire at an elementary school in Texas, killing at least 14 children and one teacher. The shooter is also dead, who is thought to have been slain by responding authorities.

Abbott made his remarks after an active shooter was reported at Robb Elementary in Uvalde, Texas, about an hour and a half west of San Antonio. The Government claimed that the shooter was an 18-year-old Uvalde resident. According to him, the suspect, Salvador Ramos, abandoned his vehicle and then entered the school with a handgun and maybe a rifle.

Tags: US, Texas, Governor of Texas Greg Abbott
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND