Texas School Shooting LIVE: Suspect Identified; AR-15 Style Rifle Used In Attack; 23 Dead

Police have identified the suspect as 18-year-old Salvador Ramos, who was a student at Uvalde High School. Wearing body armor, he reportedly entered the school with an AR-15-style rifle and numerous magazines.

As he approached the school, a Uvalde ISD school resource officer engaged the suspect, but Ramos shot him, said police. They are now tracing the AR-15 style rifle the shooter used, and also recovered the body armor and numerous magazines of ammunition.

Police also said that Ramos posted photos of his guns on Instagram and, shortly before the shooting, he messaged a girl he vaguely knew hinting that he was planning an attack. Ramos is said to have killed his grandmother, before the mass shooting at school.