Third Gaffe In 2 Days: Biden Wrongly Addresses Congressional Hispanic Caucus During Speech

In a third gaffe this week, US President Joe Biden, while addressing the "Congressional Hispanic Caucus" complimented the merits of the "Congressional Black Caucus" during his speech full of inconsistencies. At the Congressional Hispanic Caucus Institute’s 46th Annual Gala held in Washington, DC, Biden wrongly addressed the gathering that he was facing as he commended the gala award recipient, Sister Norma Pimental, the executive director of Catholic Charities of the Rio Grande Valley.

"I know Sister Norma lives the lessons nuns taught me growing up," Biden claimed, having previously stated that he had frequented the Black church during civil rights movement while attending an event that celebrated the birthday of the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr.

"The Congressional Black Caucus embodies all those values," Biden says as he addresses the Congressional Hispanic Caucus pic.twitter.com/CHszryHtsK — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) September 22, 2023

BIDEN: "During Hispanic Heritage Month, Hispanic heritage in America is American heritage, that's what it is. No, think about it, folks, I'm not trying to just be nice. Let's be (unintelligible)." pic.twitter.com/rpqn2yolnm — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) September 22, 2023

Biden (heavily mumbling): "Mega Republicans in Congress and my predecessor spent four years gutting the immigration system under my predecessor and continue to undermine our border security today" pic.twitter.com/yarGIpWXJX — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) September 22, 2023

Biden continued that he related to the "lessons based on the Gospel of Matthew: feed the hungry, care for the sick, and welcome strangers." "They echo what my dad taught me, and I mean this sincerely, my dad used to say, ‘Everyone, everyone is entitled to be treated with dignity and respect.’ The Congressional Black Caucus embodies all those values,'" said the US President.

Biden falsely claims at Black Church he took part in civil rights movement

During a speech at the King’s historic Ebenezer Baptist Church in Atlanta, the US President had hurled claims that proved to have no authenticity factually. He connected himself with the civil rights movement during the birthday of the civil rights leader Martin Luther King Jr., making claims that were contested in the past. "Let's lay one thing to rest. I may be a practising Catholic, but [I] used to go to 7:30 Mass every morning in high school and then in college before I went to the Black church," Biden told the gathering at the Black Church.

"Not a joke, Andy knows this," he added. "Andy, it's so great to see you, man," Biden continued, adding, "You’re one of the greatest we've ever had. Andy and I took on apartheid in South Africa and a whole lot else. They didn’t want to see him coming. But we used to – that's when we would organize to march and to desegregate the city."

Even during his presidential campaign, Biden claimed that he organised the anti-segregation protests at Union Baptist Church, a prominent Black church. "When I was a teenager in Delaware, for real, I got involved in the civil rights movement," the then-Democrat candidate told a crowd at the Bethlehem Baptist Church in South Carolina in 2020.