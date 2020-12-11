Time's 'Person Of The Year' Title For 2020 Goes To Joe Biden And Kamala Harris

The TIME magazine has named US President-elect Joe Biden and Vice-President-elect Kamala Harris as 'Person of the Year 2020'. The announcement comes as incumbent Donald Trump is refusing to concede to Joe Biden and is falsely claiming to have won the election by "a lot". Interestingly, Donald Trump was also among the four finalists for 2020, which included Frontline Healthcare Workers and Dr. Anthony Fauci, and Movement for Racial Injustice.

Joe Biden and Kamala Harris are TIME's 2020 Person of the Year #TIMEPOY https://t.co/o97QNlSBrl pic.twitter.com/KuoBoebBN4 — TIME (@TIME) December 11, 2020

Biden-Harris as TIME's pick

This is not the first time in TIME's 93-year-old tradition of naming Person of the Year when a US President has been named for the annual pick. Ever since that magazine started naming Person of Year, almost every US President starting from Franklin D Roosevelt has featured on the TIME's cover page as Person of the Year. Roosevelt is the only president to have received the title thrice, once as president-elect and twice while in office. However, 2020 is the first time when a Vice-President-elect has been named the Person of the Year.

"Together, they offered restoration and renewal in a single ticket. And America bought what they were selling: after the highest turnout in a century, they racked up 81 million votes and counting, the most in presidential history, topping Trump by some 7 million votes and flipping five battleground states," TIME said in its announcement article.

Biden broke Obama's record to receive the most votes as a presidential candidate in US history. Biden also broke the shackles as he picked Kamala Harris as his running-mate, who made history by becoming the first woman and first woman of colour to become Vice-President-elect. Both of them have promised to pick one of the most diverse cabinet in America's history as they prepare to lead the country when it is going downhill.

