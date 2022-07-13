Times Square In New York Displays Incredible Images Captured By NASA's Webb Telescope

The first full-colour images from the most powerful space telescope in the world were on display at Times Square Screens in New York City on July 12, providing the widest perspective of the cosmos. NASA revealed that the images captured on the world's most powerful space telescope, the James Webb Space Telescope, were taken from its most powerful observatory ever placed in orbit.

The official page of Times Square NYC on twitter shared the video of pictures displayed at the plaza, with a caption, "Absolutely breathtaking views of the @NASAWebb telescope’s first full-color images to the world #UnfoldTheUniverse @OneTimesSq @NASA."

In a subsequent tweet, it added, "Check out the deepest and highest-resolution infrared views of our universe on display at @Nasdaq @NASA #UnfoldTheUniverse @NASAWebb"

Galaxy cluster SMACS 0723 was depicted in the first image that was previously released. A composite image called Webb's First Deep Field was created using several images captured at various wavelengths. Images captured by the Near-Infrared Camera (NIRCam) were used to create it. Then, images of the Carina Nebula, WASP-96 b (spectrum data), Southern Ring Nebula, and Stephen's Quintet were released by NASA.

The new image shows the cosmic cliffs

The Carina Nebula, 7,600 light-years away, is a stellar nursery where stars are born. According to CNN, it is one of the biggest and brightest nebulae in the sky and is home to numerous stars that are many times as massive as the sun. The stunning new image, which provides "a rare peek into stars in their earliest, rapid stages of formation," according to NASA, shows the "Cosmic Cliffs," which were previously hidden baby stars.

This compact galaxy group is 290 million light-years away in the constellation Pegasus and was first identified in 1787. According to a NASA statement, four of the group's five galaxies "are locked in a cosmic dance of repeated close encounters." The "Eight-Burst," also known as the Southern Ring Nebula, is located 2,000 light-years from the Earth. There is an expanding gas cloud surrounding a dying star in this large planetary nebula.

A joint project of the US, European, and Canadian space agencies is the new observatory. It has been specifically tuned to be able to see the sky in infrared, which is light with longer wavelengths than what our eyes can detect.

Image: TimesSquareNYC