'To Carry On The Agenda': Trump Opens 'Office Of The Former President' In Florida

Former US President Donald Trump on January 25 opened an official post-presidency office in Palm Beach County, Florida in a bid to further seek his administration’s agenda. In a press release, ‘The Office of the Former President’ said that they will manage Trump’s correspondence, public statements, appearance and official activities. They added that the office will work to further advance the interests of the US and to carry on the agenda of the Trump administration through advocacy, organising and public activism.

"The Office will be responsible for managing President Trump’s correspondence, public statements, appearances, and official activities to advance the interests of the United States and to carry on the agenda of the Trump Administration through advocacy, organizing, and public activism," a statement said.

“President Trump will always and forever be a champion for the American people," it further said.

Trump has been publicly silent since leaving the White House on January 20 for his Mar-a-Lago estate. The former President has been banned from Twitter and suspended from major social media platforms following the violent Capitol riots. The recent announcement of establishing his own post-presidency office comes on the same day the House of Representatives delivered to the Senate an impeachment article charging Trump with inciting insurrection in a speech to supporters before the deadly attack on the Capitol.

READ: Lawyer Group: Trump Adds Ex-prosecutor To Impeachment Team

READ: Trump Impeachment Trial Delayed, Opposition Grows

Impeachment trial to begin in week of Feb 8

The Senate trial is expected to begin in the week of February 8. The House impeached Trump on January 13 making him the first leader in US history to be impeached twice. A conviction by the upper house of the US Congress would require a two-thirds majority. With the Democrats holding a majority in the senate, experts believe that Trump’s conviction is inevitable.

If convicted, Trump would lose the chance of holding any public office ever in future. According to Article 1, Section 3 of the US Constitution, the Senate has the sole power to try all impeachments. When the President of the US is tried, the Chief Justice will preside and no person shall be convicted without the concurrence of two-thirds of the Members present. Before the proceedings, the Senators will take an oath and there will be set time limits for arguments and rebuttals. All questions from Senators for the House and Trump attorneys must be submitted in writing and read by the Chief Justice.

(With inputs from ANI)

READ: Southern Hills To Replace Trump National For '22 PGA

READ: Trump Presented Graphs 'I Never Made', Says Former White House COVID Adviser Deborah Birx