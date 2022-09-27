Top US Diplomat Set To Visit Nepal, Central Asia To Tackle China's Disinformation Campaign

The Acting Assistant Secretary for Global Public Affairs of the United States will visit Nepal, the United Arab Emirates, Uzbekistan, and the Kyrgyz Republic from September 28 to October 9. According to a media note from the US Department of State, Elizabeth Kennedy Trudeau will also meet with representatives of international media, students, journalists, influencers, as well as civil society groups, along with conducting meetings with American public diplomacy sections.

Furthermore, her 12-day trip will be focused on collaborating with American diplomatic missions on policy and communications goals, such as combating disinformation from China and Russia, continuing American assistance for the Afghan people, social equality, media freedom, and the environment.

In addition to this, Acting Assistant Secretary Trudeau in Nepal will hold roundtable conversations on disinformation and the function of the media in a democracy with alumni of the Embassy exchange program, media contacts, and minority group activists in the nation. In Kathmandu, she would also visit locations owned by the Ambassadors Fund for Cultural Preservation (AFCP).

During her visit to the UAE, Trudeau will engage in conversations with the Dubai Public Policy Research Center and pan-Arab media outlets. She will also tour the Global Public Affairs Regional Media Hub in Dubai and take part in press conferences.

Trudeau in Uzbekistan will address graduates of Webster University's English for Professionals in Mass Media program. She will also deliver a keynote speech, attend roundtable conversations with local NGOs, visit a women's shelter in Djizzakh, and meet alumni from a variety of exchange programs supported by the US government.

Besides this, the Acting Assistant Secretary will have meetings in the Kyrgyz Republic with representatives of the government officials, the media, development agencies, and social media influencers. She will talk about the value of a free press and how the US government is working to encourage the "professionalism and independence of media".

To discuss the evolving media landscape, Trudeau will also meet with representatives of the Kyrgyz Republic's official government. She will also speak on gender-based violence, gender equality, and inclusive economic growth when she would meet with regional NGOs. Additionally, acting Assistant Secretary Trudeau will conduct one-on-one news conferences with regional journalists, as per the media note.

