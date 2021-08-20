Top US Officials Warned About Taliban's Afghanistan Takeover By Diplomats In July: Report

Months before the Taliban started its offensive in Afghanistan, top US officials, including Secretary of State Antony Blinken, had reportedly been warned about the possible collapse of the Afghan government by officials posted at the US embassy in Kabul.

According to a Wall Street Journal report, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and other top American officials had been warned about the current situation in July by "at least two dozen US officials" posted in Kabul. The revelation comes at a time the USA has justified the withdrawal of its troops after the Taliban's takeover of Afghanistan.

US officials were warned of Taliban takeover: Report

According to the report, US officials were warned through a cable that was sent through the State Department's confidential dissent channel. The cable also warned of the Taliban's rapid territorial gains as it captured swathes of Afghanistan. Moreover, the United States was also offered recommendations on ways to mitigate the crisis and enable speedy evacuations.

In addition, the cable, which was dated July 13, according to the report had also called for the State Department to use a much tougher language in describing the atrocities being committed by the Taliban. The classified information had warned the US State Department that the Taliban's aggressive advance might not be stopped by Afghanistan's government forces. The report also mentions that officials urged Washington to start collecting data of Afghans who helped the USA and hence qualify for special immigrant visas.

'Embassy officials suggested beginning the evacuation process by August 1'

In another striking revelation, the report also states that the US diplomats recommended Washington to commence the evacuation process by 1 August, and not beyond that. The cable was signed by nearly 23 officials and sent directly to Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Director of Policy Planning Salman Ahmad, according to the report

Joe Biden administration justifies troop withdrawal amid crisis

US President Joe Biden broke his silence on the Taliban's takeover of Afghanistan and the subsequent chaos that ensued in the country. Even as he expressed sadness over the current situation, Biden maintained that the decision to withdraw was the correct one for America.

Moreover, the US President asserted that the "buck stops with him". The POTUS also reiterated that the United States invaded Afghanistan to root out the Al-Qaeda following the 11 September 2001 attacks. Biden remarked that the US wanted to make sure that Al-Qaeda would not use Afghanistan as a base to attack the US again. As he broke silence over the Afghanistan crisis, the US President yet again declared that the United States was never committed to nation-building in Afghanistan.

We went to Afghanistan almost 20 years ago with clear goals: get those who attacked us on September 11, 2001—and make sure al Qaeda could not use Afghanistan as a base from which to attack us again.



We did that—a decade ago.



Our mission was never supposed to be nation building. — President Biden (@POTUS) August 16, 2021

In addition, US Vice-President Kamala Harris too backed her administration and termed the US' decision as the "right one". She said that the US government will always be grateful and proud of its soldiers who were fighting in Afghanistan for two decades. Her statement came after Biden justified his administration's decision.

For two decades, our courageous servicemembers put their lives on the line in Afghanistan. We will always be grateful—and proud.



Ending U.S. military involvement in Afghanistan is the right decision. — Vice President Kamala Harris (@VP) August 17, 2021

(With inputs from ANI)