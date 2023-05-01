Torrential Rains Wreak Havoc In New York City, Cause Collapse Of Residential Building Wall

New York City (NYC) was severely impacted by torrential downpours during the past weekend, leading to the flooding of city streets and the collapse of a residential building wall in the Bronx borough. The nonstop rain caused drivers to be stuck in rising waters on roads throughout the city, while Bronx residents had to evacuate during the harsh spring storm on Sunday.

On Sunday night, flood advisories were issued for areas of the city that are situated in low-lying and poorly-drained regions, as almost five inches of rainfall had been recorded in Central Park within the previous 60 hours.

Meanwhile, the Fire Department of New York (FDNY) received reports that the wall on the fourth floor of a building located at 2085 Valentine Ave in the Bronx collapsed at approximately 5:45 pm (local time) due to the weather conditions. Following the incident, the entire building was evacuated, according to FDNY officials.

As a precautionary measure, residents in several buildings located on Ryer Street adjacent to Valentine Avenue were also evacuated, as stated by department officials. Furthermore, the FDNY mentioned that the Department of Buildings' personnel were present at the location to assess the safety of the buildings, reported the NY post.

NYC Mayor Eric Adams heads to scene

“Was enroute to the Bronx to check on a partial wall collapse at an apartment building on Valentine Avenue due to the heavy rain this weekend,” Adams tweeted. “Thankfully no one was injured and our team at was quick to connect families who needed services with the @RedCross,” he added.

Was enroute to the Bronx to check on a partial wall collapse at an apartment building on Valentine Avenue due to the heavy rain this weekend.



Thankfully no one was injured and our team at was quick to connect families who needed services with the @RedCross. — Mayor Eric Adams (@NYCMayor) May 1, 2023

The inclement weather was so severe that drivers were left stranded and required assistance in Queens. The FDNY confirmed that around 8 pm (local time), emergency responders aided travelers whose vehicles had become trapped by the floods on the southbound lane of Cross Island Parkway in Queens. Social media footage seemed to indicate that firefighters arrived to help at least two cars that were stuck in the floodwaters.

Videos also depicted drivers navigating through washed-out roads and highways in different sections of the city. Additionally, a tweet illustrated customers at a Home Depot in the Bronx searching for sump pumps. As a result of the flooding, certain sections of several highways in the city had to be closed, and the A train service in a part of the Bronx was suspended, as per city officials.

The emergency notification system of New York City cautioned residents about the potential for life-threatening flooding, particularly for those living in basement apartments. A tweet from the emergency management stated: "Prepare now to move to higher ground if needed."

Heavy rain in NYC this evening (4/30) may cause rapid, life-threatening flooding to basements. Prepare now to move to higher ground if needed. If you must travel, exercise caution and avoid flooded roadways. Info: https://t.co/2oZ5ycgl2Y pic.twitter.com/JmkKEYeow6 — NYCEM - Notify NYC (@NotifyNYC) May 1, 2023

According to AccuWeather's senior meteorologist Matt Rinde, LaGuardia Airport received 5.7 inches of rainfall during the previous 60 hours. Furthermore, it was predicted that Central Park would record more than five inches of rainfall before the storm subsided, most likely overnight into Monday. Other parts of the city have been hit with between three to about six inches of rainfall, he said.