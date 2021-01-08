Trump Accepts Defeat For First Time, Assures 'new Administration Will Be Inaugurated'

US President Donald Trump on January 8 publicly conceded for the first time since the November elections and informed that he will not be serving a second term. A day after being accused of inciting violence at US Capitol where his supporters broke into the building, being banned from Facebook ‘indefinitely’, Trump’s remarks in the recorded video message just fell short of congratulating President-elect Joe Biden. Out-voted Trump, who is the first US President to remain unsuccessful in his re-election bid since 1992, said that his ‘focus now turns to’ smooth transition of power.

"A new administration will be inaugurated on January 20," Trump said in the video, which was taped at the White House. "My focus now turns to ensuring a smooth, orderly and seamless transition of power."

“To the citizens of our country serving as your president, it has been an honour of my lifetime and to all of my wonderful supporters, I know you are disappointed but I also want you to know our incredible journey is only just beginning,” he added after condemning the violation of law by ‘demonstrators’ and acknowledging the upcoming challenges for the United States.

‘Impeachment is imminent’ says White House adviser

Even though Trump attempted to tone down the heat in the country following the mayhem at the Capitol that drew criticism from world leaders across the globe, CNN quoted a White House adviser in discussions with senior officials saying that the video was only recorded because his presidency is in danger with most of his senior staff resigning and the potential of being impeached.

The White House adviser reportedly said, “I think that video was done only because almost all his senior staff was about to resign, and impeachment is imminent” before adding that trump’s message should have been relayed after the November 3 elections when Biden won and “not after people died”. Trump accepted his loss nearly two months after the US Election 2020 amid growing calls for his removal from the office or a fresh impeachment after the riots that killed at least four people.

