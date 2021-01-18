Trump Admin To Designate Houthis As Terrorists Despite Calls To Reverse Decision

The Trump administration is expected to go ahead with its announcement of designating the Houthi group in Yemen as a terrorist organisation, which is likely to further deteriorate the situation in the war-torn country. US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on January 10 announced that the US government would designate the Ansar Allah movement (Houthis) as a terrorist organisation, which would take effect from January 19, a day before Trump will vacate the White House for the incoming Biden administration.

However, the United Nations and experts have warned that the decision will likely deteriorate the humanitarian crisis in Yemen. Mark Lowcock, UN Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs and Emergency Relief Coordinator, told Security Council recently that Yemen is on the brink of famine the likes of which the world has not seen in 40 years and the US FTO designation of the Houthis will accelerate the situation. Meanwhile, the World Food Programme has said that the US FTO designation of the Houthis will mean "no food, no medicines, no fuel, and no end of the crisis insight".

It's not right to say Yemenis are going hungry; they are being starved.



The US designation of Houthis as a foreign terrorist organization will worsen the situation: it needs to be reversed.



Thank you @BeckyCNN for shedding the light on the risk of famine in Yemen. pic.twitter.com/xZE1kAAkoG — Mark Lowcock (@UNReliefChief) January 17, 2021

The conflict

The conflict in Yemen was sparked in 2014 after Houthis began a series of protests against the government over rising fuel prices. After the military crackdown on the protesters, Houthis launched an armed rebellion, which resulted in the group taking control of the capital Sana'a. Others from the region intervened in the war, including Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, and Iran. While the Saudis and the UAE supported President Abdrabbuh Mansour Hadi, Iran backed the Shia Houthis in the war.

Most recently, an attack was launched against the ministers of the newly-formed cabinet in Yemen. After the flight, carrying members of the Yemeni government, landed at Aden International Airport, gunfire and explosion rocked the premises killing at least 28 people. Passengers of the plane escaped unhurt, following which the cabinet members were taken to Masquid Palace, where again an attack took place. This was cited by Pompeo during the recent announcement of designating Houthis as a terrorist organisation. Houthis, however, denied responsibility for the attack.

