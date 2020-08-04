Trump Administration To Limit Free COVID-19 Testing Kits For Nursing Homes

Trump administration is going to limit the supply of free coronavirus testing kits to nursing homes. The government would not supply enough testing kits to check staff and residents beyond an initial couple of rounds. The Program was called game changer initially when it was announced last month at White house. But now it looks like another unfulfilled promise by the government for nursing homes, whose residents and staff represent a tiny share of the United States population but account for as many as 4 in 10 coronavirus deaths, according to some estimates.

According to a media report, George Linial, President of LeadingAge of Texas, a branch of a national group representing non-profit nursing homes and other providers of elder care said: “I think the biggest fear is that the instruments may be delivered but it won’t do any good if you don’t have the test kits”. Estimates by the national organization suggest the weekly cost of testing employees could range from more than $19,000 to nearly $38,000. LeadingAge urged the Trump administration to set up a nationwide testing program to take over from the current state and local arrangements.

Admiral Brett Giroir, from the Health and Human Services Department, recently told media that the government would only supply enough kits to test residents once and staff twice. But Giroir said officials have made arrangements with the manufacturers so nursing homes can order their own tests, for much less than they are currently spending. Adding to this Trump administration also responded that nursing homes could cover the cost of ongoing testing from a $5 billion pot provided by Congress, and allocated to the facilities by the White House.

Cases in the United States

United States of America is one of the topmost effected nations because of COVID 19. Superpower is fighting two wars one with a virus and another with black life matter agitation going on in different parts of the country. Despite this Trump administration is also trying to revive slipping down economy. Currently, the US has 4.8 million confirmed cases with 158,000 deaths.

(With inputs from AP)