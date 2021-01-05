Trump At Georgia Rally: 'We Hope Pence Comes Through For Us'

US President Donald Trump on January 4 told a rally for the Georgia GOP Senate that he hoped vice president Mike Pence would "come through for us.” Trump’s remarks came after he was seen meeting with the vice president at the US Oval Office ahead of departing for Georgia’s rally to endorse Republican Sens. David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler. In the footage that was shared by GOP, US president vouched for Pence’s support just days after Pence went vocal about heeding Republican Party member’s efforts in keeping President Donald Trump in the White House.

At a rally in Milner, Georgia, Pence said, ’We’ll hear the objections to Electoral College results. I promise you, come this Wednesday, we’ll have our day in Congress.” Pence added that he was ready to “hear the objections and the evidence” with respect to Trump’s claims of election fraud. Pence’s constitutional role as president of the Senate will have him overseeing the certification of the election results for the President-elect Joe Biden. The US vice president is expected to preside over the Congress meeting of acceptance of the Electoral College results as certified by the different states. Meanwhile, as reports emerged that many Senate and House members were planning to challenge the results, Trump hinted at Pence’s ‘crucial’ role at the rally.

Pence’s chief of staff Marc Short said in a statement, "Vice President welcomes the efforts of members of the House and Senate to use the authority they have under the law to raise objections and bring forward evidence before the Congress and the American people on January 6th.”

Trump touted 'landslide victory'

“I hope that Mike Pence comes through for us, I have to tell you. I hope that our great vice president, our great vice president comes through for us. He’s a great guy,” Trump told a crowd of supporters at a rally in Dalton, Ga. “Of course, if he doesn’t come through, I won’t like him quite as much,” Trump continued. “Nah, Mike is a great guy. He’s a wonderful man and a smart man and a man that I like a lot,” he added. Not mentioning the precise steps that he expected the US Vice President to take in his favour, Trump touted his unsubstantiated “landslide” victory, adding that the elections were rigged against him. In his remarks, he called for Pence to take unknown actions, saying, “He [Pence] is going to have a lot to say about it and you know one thing with him, you’re going to get straight shots. He’s going to call it straight,” Trump said.

