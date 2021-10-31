Trump Attends Tomahawk Chop Event At World Series; Cheers Against Native Americans

Former US President Donald Trump on Saturday night did the tomahawk chop with Atlanta Braves fans at Game 4 of the World Series. Notably, the tomahawk chop is a sports celebration most popularly used by fans of the American Florida State Seminoles, Atlanta Braves baseball team, the Kansas City Chiefs American football team, and by the English Exeter Chiefs rugby union team. Cheering for "tomahawk chop" is considered an insult for the Native Americans. The controversial event was attended by his wife, Melania -- a few months after a moment for a boycott of Major League Baseball was announced by the Native Americans.

According to sources of Associated Press, he was expected to be joined by political allies, including US Senate candidate Herschel Walker. Before attending the mega event, the former US President released a statement in a mass email to his supporters about his planned World Series appearance. It said, "Looking forward to being at the World Series in Atlanta tonight. Thank you to the Commissioner of Baseball Rob Manfred, and Randy Levine of the New York Yankees, for the invite. Melania and I are looking forward to a wonderful evening watching two great teams!"

Trump accompanied by Heisman Trophy winner

During the event, he was also accompanied by the former University of Georgia Heisman Trophy winner, Walker and Dallas Cowboys, Minnesota Vikings and USFL New Jersey Generals. It is worth noting that Trump was the owner of the Generals when Walker played for the team in the now-defunct league. According to AP, it was Trump who had encouraged Walker to run from the Georgia seat during the Presidential election last year. Unfortunately, Trump lost Georgia. Walker, who is seeking to unseat Democratic Senator Raphael Warnock, said on his Twitter account he was having a blast at the game with the former US President.

"Julie and I are having a blast at the @Braves game with President Trump and Melania! Also celebrating a huge ⁦ @GeorgiaFootball⁩ DAWGS win in Jacksonville!!" wrote Walker on his Twitter handle. Notably, Trump encouraged a boycott of MLB games after Manfred removed the All-Star Game from Atlanta. The game instead was held in Denver. President Joe Biden supported moving the game, though some Braves fans and businesses near Truist Park complained they were being unfairly punished.

With inputs from AP

Image: AP