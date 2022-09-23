Taking a veiled dig at POTUS Joe Biden, former US President Donald Trump asserted that the US needs a "great leader" who "can stand toe to toe" with Chinese President Xi Jinping. Speaking to Fox News, Trump asserted that US needs "sharpest people" like French President Emmanuel Macron, Russian President Vladimir Putin and Xi Jinping. He went on to describe these leaders as "smart, fierce, tough" and stressed that they "don't know about losing."

"Forget politics and the Republican and the Democrat stuff and the radical lefts and everything else. I want somebody that’s a great leader. I want somebody that can stand toe to toe with President Xi of China," Donald Trump told Fox News.



"We need are sharpest people, because people like President Xi, like Macron, I could name so many of them, like Putin but of course right now he’s having a different kind of a spell. But let me tell you, these are fierce people. They are smart, they are tough, they don’t know about losing," he added.

Calling Xi Jinping a "fierce man",Trump said that they can go all over Hollywood to play the role of Chinese President but added, "There is no actor like that, there’s nobody like that.

He further said that the US is "going to hell". "We are a nation in decline," he pointed out, adding that "This country is a mess. The way it’s going right now it’s not going to survive."

Donald Trump praises Putin & XI Jinping

Calling Xi Jinping a "good friend" until COVID-19 emerged in the world, he spoke about the trade deal which was signed between China and US during his tenure as POTUS. This is not the first time Trump has praised Putin and Xi Jinping. Earlier in September, Donald Trump praised Vladimir Putin and Xi Jinping during a rally in Pennsylvania. He said that there are many leaders in the world who are "at the top of their game" and added that Jinping rules China with a "iron fist," Business Insider reported.

Expressing concern over situation in nation, Trump said that US is a "mess" and it will not be able to "survive the way it’s going right now." Praising his foreign policy, Trump said that Russia, China, Iran and North Korea were "in check" when he was the US President. Furthermore, he said that their nation was a country "like never in history" before COVID-19 emerged.

Image: AP