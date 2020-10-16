Trump-Biden Town Hall Live Updates: Trump Concludes Event, Biden Criticises SCOTUS

Followed by that, Biden conceded that the emission of methane was a matter of concern, and the brief earthquakes caused by drilling. However, he argued that it could be dealt with by being “managed very, very well.” In a standout moment, the mother of a trans child asked Biden a question about her daughter’s rights and how he would protect them. Citing how the Trump administration had attacked the rights of Trans people, she asked, "How will you ensure that the lives of LGBTQ people are protected?" "I will change the law," replied Biden. He not only noted the high death rate of transgender people but also proposed how he would change the laws to offer protection.

At last, when Biden was asked by the moderator what he would say about the United States if Trump wins, the former US VP said, "It could say that I’m a lousy candidate and I didn’t do a good job, “I hope that it doesn’t say that we are as racially, ethnically and religiously at odds with one another as it appears, as the president wants us to be."