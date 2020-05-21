Donald Trump Considering In-person G7 Summit Despite Coronavirus Pandemic

US President Donald Trump on May 20 announced a possible revival of “face to face “ meeting of the G7 nations after earlier cancelling in-person gathering in the wake of coronavirus pandemic. Taking to Twitter, the American leader said that he was “considering” to reschedule the G7 meet on “same or similar date” at Camp David, near Washington DC. In his tweet, he also reckoned that an in-person meet would be a symbol of “normalisation”.

'Transitioning back to greatness'

Now that our Country is “Transitioning back to Greatness”, I am considering rescheduling the G-7, on the same or similar date, in Washington, D.C., at the legendary Camp David. The other members are also beginning their COMEBACK. It would be a great sign to all - normalization! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 20, 2020

Earlier in March, Trump cancelled a physical meeting of the G7 leader scheduled to be held in June and held the meetings on the virtual platforms. The 'emergency meet' heald on March 16 marked the first time the G7 leaders came together to discuss the efforts to defeat the coronavirus. Trump had come under fire in the previous meet as world leaders made it clear that medical firms must share and coordinate research on Coronavirus vaccines rather than provide products exclusively to one country.

A follow-up meeting was held on April 16 to discuss and coordinate the national responses to the Coronavirus outbreak. Following the meeting, the White House in a statement said that the leaders coordinated the reopening of their economies after the coronavirus pandemic and ensured "trusted supply chains" in the future. The G7 consists of the United States, Britain, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, and Japan and also gets representation of the European Union.

In his tweet, Trump also mentioned that the country was "transitioning towards greatness" again. However, the COVID-19 pandemic does not seem to lessen its wrath over Americans. The coronavirus pandemic has resulted in 1,551,853 infected cases across the US territory, data from John Hopkins University stated. All 50 US states have sought to re-open at least partially as of May 20, although the nation's capital and its surrounding suburbs remain largely shuttered.

