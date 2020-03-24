The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

Trump Calls To Protect Asian Americans After 'Chinese Virus' Backlash

US News

Trump said that the coronavirus outbreak is not the fault of the Asian Americans and highlighted that they have been working closely to combat the virus.

Written By Kunal Gaurav | Mumbai | Updated On:
Trump

US President Donald Trump has called for the protection of the Asian American community after he was accused of fueling a backlash against them by calling the novel coronavirus as “Chinese Virus”. Trump took to Twitter to clarify that the COVID-19 outbreak is not the fault of the Asian Americans and highlighted that they have been working closely to combat it.

According to media reports, the Asian American community has been witnessing racist attacks after the coronavirus outbreak and repetitive use of the term “Chinese Virus” by the US President as well as other officials. The World Health Organisation (WHO) has explicitly advised against associating a virus with a region, nation and community.

Read: As US Reports 139 Coronavirus Deaths In One Day, Here's What Trump Has Done

However, Trump had earlier tried to justify the use of the term “Chinese Virus” saying it originated from China and have been frequently blaming the Asian nation for hiding the facts about the deadly virus. He also boasted about the early travel ban on China and accused media houses of terming the pro-activeness as a racist act. Speaking to the reporters at the White House, Trump said that had he let “these tens of thousands of people” come in from China, the deaths would have been much more than the current toll.

Read: 'America Will Soon Be Open For Business', Trump Reassures Public At Press Briefing

Criticised for stigmatising community

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio had lashed out at Trump for stigmatising a race and particular community saying the US President doesn’t need to incite a backlash against the already suffering Asian-American communities.

Read: US: Coronavirus Suddenly Upends Campaign Themes For Both Parties

Read: WHO Says The Coronavirus Pandemic Is Accelerating, But 'We Are Not Helpless Bystanders'

First Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
positive
NORTH-EAST'S FIRST COVID CASE
COVID-19
COVID-19: USE OF HYDROXYCHLOQUINE
Shaheen Bagh
DELHI POLICE CLEARS SHAHEEN BAGH
COVID-19: Germany breathes easy as Chancellor Merkel tests negative for coronavirus
CHANCELLOR MERKEL TESTS NEGATIVE
Subramanian Swamy
SUBRAMANIAN SWAMY ON COVID-19
Pakistan
PAK GOVT: CORONAVIRUS NOT DEADLY