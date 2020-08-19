Trump Campaign Calls Joe Biden, Kamala Harris 'spineless' Ahead Of US Elections

Launching another scathing attack on Democrats, US President Donald Trump’s 2020 campaign said that Joe Biden and Kamala Harris were the two most “spineless, career politicians” ever. It added that their candidature for the post of president and vice president in the November elections was a formal takeover of the Democratic Party by the radical left.

Speaking at a virtual conference arranged by the Trump re-election campaign, Kimberly Guilfoyle, national chair of Trump Victory Finance asserted her support for the president adding that the future of the “great nation” rested in the outcome of the upcoming elections.

“Joe Biden and Kamala Harris, two of the most spineless, career politicians ever are campaigning on more radical platforms in American history and it is a critical threat to our country”, Guilfoyle added.

Propagating leftist ideologies

Meanwhile, others including President’s daughter-in-law Lara Trump accused democrats of propagating leftist ideologies. Katrina Pieceson, a senior campaign advisor reckoned that while Biden and Harris were working to advance their radical socialist agenda, Trump would continue championing policies that unleash opportunities for all Americans.

Adding to it, Lara Trump, who is also a senior advisor in the campaign, asserted that the Democratic National Convention has exposed what left thought of America. “That we are the irredeemably awful country that must be handled to the socialist mob to be saved,” she added. Justin Clark, President deputy camping manager also joined her accusing Democrats of lying.

Read: US Senate Intelligence Committee Confirms Russian Interference In 2016 Elections

Read: Trump Campaigns In Ohio, Slaps Tariffs On Canada

Previously, the re-election campaign had alleged that, by naming Indian-origin Senator Kamala Harris as his Vice President running mate, Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden has surrendered to the radical mob with promises to raise taxes, cut police funding and appease socialist dictators.

"Joe Biden is no moderate, and with Harris as his ‘political living will,’ he is surrendering control of our nation to the radical mob with promises to raise taxes, cut police funding, kill energy jobs, open our borders, and appease socialist dictators,” Katrina Pierson, Trump 2020 campaign's senior advisor, said in a statement.

Read: Kamala Harris' Eligibility Issue A 'non-starter', Says Trump Campaign Adviser

Read: Biden Has Surrendered To Radical Mob By Naming Kamala Harris As Running Mate: Trump Campaign