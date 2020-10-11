Trump Campaign Categorically 'rejects' Taliban Support For Reelection In November

After the Taliban said it hopes US President Donald Trump is reelected in the upcoming November elections, Trump’s campaign said that it ‘rejects’ the support offered by the extremist group. Taliban spokesperson Zabiullah Mujahid told CBS that they ‘hope’ the Republican leader wins the US Election 2020 and retract American troops from Afghanistan. Mujahid also added that the group approved of Trump campaign’s ‘America First’ slogan that US President himself has used in several public addresses.

As per the media report, another senior leader of the Taliban had expressed concerns over Trump’s COVID-19 diagnoses. He told CBS that “we got worried” after learning that US President had tested positive for the disease. Despite the Taliban’s favourability to the US President, Tim Murtaugh, the communications director of Trump campaign, categorically rejected the group’s remarks. A senior Taliban member had reportedly even said that Trump might be "ridiculous" for the world, but “he is sane and wise man" for the Taliban.

In a statement given to the Insider, Murtaugh said, “We reject their support” and added that Taliban should know Trump will always protect US interests by any means required. The communications director of US President’s reelection also targetted Democratic Presidential Nominee Joe Biden saying that Trump’s approach would be different from that of former US Vice President who opposed Osama bin Laden and Qassem Soleimani’s killing.

Trump seeks complete retraction of US troops

Taliban’s remarks in support of Trump came after he announced earlier this week that he wanted to completely retract the US troops in Afghanistan before the holiday season commences. While taking to Twitter on October 8, Trump said the US ‘should’ have the little number of US soldiers present in the foreign country, to return “home” by Christmas. However, it still remains unclear how many American troops are currently deployed there.

We should have the small remaining number of our BRAVE Men and Women serving in Afghanistan home by Christmas! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 7, 2020

The US Central Command, responsible for the region, had previously reportedly said that nearly 4,500 troops are expected in Afghanistan by November. As per the Washington Post, it was after Trump’s tweet that the Taliban spokesperson described the move as a “very positive step”.

