Trump Cites 'great Reviews' For His COVID-19 Response As US' Death Toll Nears 100,000

While the United States remains the most affected country in the world for COVID-19 and its infection death toll is nearing the 100,000 mark, US President Donald Trump said on May 26 that he has received “great reviews” over his government’s handling of the health crisis caused by “Chinese Virus”.

The Trump administration has been facing severe backlash not only for responding to the COVID-19 pandemic ‘poorly’ but also for politicising the crisis with repeated attacks on China and the World Health Organisation (WHO).

Read - Trump Threatens To Move RNC Without Assurances From Governor

As of May 26, according to Johns Hopkins University tally, the US has recorded over 1.6 million cases of COVID-19 infection with at least 98,034 deaths. Trump, who had predicted the death toll to reach 100,000, was recently seen playing golf to project normalcy. He has also urged the state governors to reopen the country and boost the plunging economy. Showcasing further optimism over the situation, the US President hailed his White House team for “making governors look good” and ‘helping a lot of great people’.

Great reviews on our handling of Covid 19, sometimes referred to as the China Virus. Ventilators, Testing, Medical Supply Distribution, we made a lot of Governors look very good - And got no credit for so doing. Most importantly, we helped a lot of great people! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 25, 2020

Read - Trump Demands Immediate Answer From Governor On RNC Capacity

Trump defends use of Hydroxychloroquine

Apart from projecting a positive image of his administration despite allegations of mismanagement, Trump has also been criticised for promoting unproven anti-malarial drug hydroxychloroquine as the treatment for COVID-19 disease. Recently, the US President even claimed that he has finished taking the drug as a part of coronavirus therapy. Trump defended his support for the treatment despite the criticism by the medical professionals.

Earlier, during his visit to the US Capitol, the US President told the reporters that hydroxychloroquine “gives you an additional level of safety”. According to international reports, Trump added that “people are going to have to make up their own mind”.

Amid the global health crisis, Trump had not only touted the drug as “Gift of God” but said on May 19 that the decision to consume the drug is of the individual. According to him, the drug has a “bad reputation” because he is promoting its use. There have been conflicting reports regarding the effectiveness of the anti-malarial drug on coronavirus patients; the latest study had claimed that it causes more deaths.

Read - AP FACT CHECK: Faulty Trump Claims On Virus Drug, Vote Fraud

Read - Trump Doubles Up With Maryland, Virginia Memorial Day Events