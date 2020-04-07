Trump Claims 'WHO Blew It', Hints Slashing In Funding As New York Sees 731 COVID-19 Deaths

While New York State saw the largest daily increase in Coronavirus deaths with 731 new fatalities, President Trump took to Twitter on Tuesday to proclaim that the World Health Organisation (WHO) really blew it. Trump who has faced severe criticism for his delayed response to the COVID-19 pandemic, claimed that WHO was very China-centric, hinting at a change in funding after stating 'WHO was largely funded by the US'. He also questioned why WHO advised closing borders to China, terming it 'faulty recommendation'.

Trump hints cutting WHO funding

The W.H.O. really blew it. For some reason, funded largely by the United States, yet very China centric. We will be giving that a good look. Fortunately I rejected their advice on keeping our borders open to China early on. Why did they give us such a faulty recommendation? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 7, 2020

Cuomo extends lockdown till April 29

Earlier on Monday, New York - the worst-hit state in the US by the pandemic Coronavirus declared that the lockdown in the state is extended till April 29. Governor Andrew Cuomo also increased that maximum fine for violations of state-mandated social distancing rules from $500 to $1000. Currently, the US has reported 3,77,538 cases with 11,784 deaths.

Trump touts "massive federal response”

Meanwhile, Trump who has ruled out a national lockdown has revealed that the White House is planning a “massive federal response” to combat the COVID-19 outbreak. The plan reportedly includes the deployment of over 3,000 military and public health officials to New York, New Jersey, Connecticut, and other hotspots along with the delivery of medical equipment. The White House is also delivering an additional 600,000 N95 masks and an additional 500 ventilators to New Jersey.

India too has agreed to partially lift its ban on the export of paracetamol and Hydroxychloroquine in appropriate quantities to all neighbouring countries and to some nations who have been particularly badly affected by the pandemic. Trump had threatened retaliation if India did not deliver the US order on the drug. While US health officials have not confirmed if the drug is effective in treating Coronavirus, Donald Trump has called it a 'game-changer', encouraging Americans to use it for self-medication after asking doctors.

US and Coronavirus

Trump who had earlier downplayed Coronavirus's effects - terming it a 'Chinese virus', has now called it the 'worst thing to hit the US'. The USA which has overtaken China in the number of positive cases has emerged as the epicenter of the pandemic with 3,77,538 cases and 11,784 deaths, officially overtaking China. While initially, Trump claimed to have the country 'up and running by Easter', he extended its social distancing restrictions till April 30. The White House too has forecasted over 1,00,000- 2,40,00 deaths in the US.