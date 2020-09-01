Donald Trump Compares Police Shooting To Golfers Who ‘choke And Miss Putts’

The United States President Donald Trump on August 31 reportedly defended the police shooting in Kenosha, Wisconsin, and compared the officers use of guns to golfers who ‘choke’ and miss putts. In a televised interview with the Fox News, Trump argued that police are in a difficult position because they are forced to make decisions, often when their life may be in jeopardy.

While discussing the recent police shooting of Jacob Blake seven times in the back, the US President said that the “officers choke, just like in a golf tournament, they miss a 3-foot putt”. Before Trump could complete his sentence, he was also interrupted by the host of the show, who said that obviously you’re (Trump) not comparing the incident to golf, because of course, that’s what the media would say. The US President then continued speaking and said that he just saying that ‘people choke’ and ‘people are bad people. You have some bad people, and they choke’.

READ: Trump Wades Into Racial Tensions With Visit To Kenosha, Wis.

Trump added, “You could be a police officer for 15 years and all of a sudden you're confronted. You've got a quarter of a second to make a decision. If you don't make the decision, and you're wrong, you're dead. People choke under those circumstances, and they make a bad decision”.

Trump: You know a choker they choke. Shooting a guy in the back many times couldn’t you have done something different... in the meantime he might have been going for a weapon... but they choke just like in a golf tournament they miss a 3 foot putt.... pic.twitter.com/HkzEX9ghZj — Acyn Torabi (@Acyn) September 1, 2020

In an hour-long interview, Trump continued to defend the police department. He said that it is more dangerous to be a police officer today than it has been in a long time. Trump said that the police are ‘under siege’ and they ‘can do 10,000 great acts, which is what they do, and one bad apple or a choker — a joker — they choke’.

READ: Ailing Kenosha On Edge As Trump Visit Looms Amid Tensions

Trump to visit Kenosha on Sept 1

The police shooting of Jacob Blake has triggered protests in Kenosha and across the United States. The protests are still continuing as demonstrators are demanding end in racial violence and police brutality. However, the Kenosha police union reportedly said that Blake had a knife and fought with officers.

Meanwhile, Trump will be visiting Kenosha, the site of protests and where the African-American man was shot seven times by police, on September 1. He has made law and order the main theme of his re-election, however, he refused to condemn the violent act by his supporters and rallies against what he called rioting and anarchy carried out by ‘left-wing’ protesters.

(Image credit: AP)

READ: Indian-origin Family Suffers $2.5 Million Loss After Business Destroyed By Mob In Kenosha Protests

READ: Police: Most Arrested During Kenosha Protests Not From City