US Presidential Debate 2020: Trump Defends His Quick Push To Fill US Supreme Court Seat

During the first presidential debate on September 29, US President Donald Trump defended his quick push to fill the US Supreme Court seat. Trump, on Saturday, had nominated Amy Coney Barrett to fill up the vacant seat left by Ruth Bader Ginsburg in hopes of cementing 6-3 conservative majority on the court. However, Democrats have repeatedly argued that Republicans are being hypocritical for moving quickly to fill the seat given they blocked then-President Barack Obama's nomination to the Supreme Court in 2016.

While defending his nominee, Trump on Tuesday said ‘elections have consequences’ and he had the right despite Democratic objections. The Republican leader added, “I will tell you very simply we won the election, elections have consequences. We have the Senate and we have the White House and we have a phenomenal nominee respected by all”.

READ: Trump, Biden Call Each Other 'liar' In 1st Debate

Biden, on the other hand, frequently interrupted the US President and said that the seat of the late Ruth Bader Ginsburg should be filled after the November 3 election, when it was clear who the president would be. The Democratic presidential nominee said that a more conservative Supreme Court would endanger the Affordable Care Act known as Obamacare.

READ: Markets Mixed After Trump-Biden Debate; Data Lifts China

Biden calls Trump ‘a clown’

Trump’s Supreme Court nominee, the 48-year-old federal appeals court judge, is popular among the religious conservatives and anti-abortion campaigners and her appointment could impact some of the most partisan issues of the United States. Trump has repeatedly defended Barrett and has also praised her for her ‘unparalleled achievement’.

From the issue of judge’s nomination, the debate moved on to the issue of healthcare after Biden said the motive behind the rush was to eliminate Obamacare. The former vice-president called Trump a “clown” and a “liar” as the US President kept interrupting Biden while he spoke. Trump maintained that he wants to provide better healthcare at a “much lower price”.

READ: Debate Takeaways: Stark Differences Between Trump, Biden

READ: Biden, Trump Clash Over Masks, Rallies During Virus