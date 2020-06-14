'Out Of Respect For The Holiday': Trump Delays Juneteenth Rally In Tulsa

United States President Donald Trump has rescheduled the rally that was to be held in Tulsa, Oklahoma on the day of Juneteenth “out of respect for the holiday”, international media reported. Trump, who is all set to restart his campaigns on June 20, drew attention for choosing Tulsa for his rally. The city of Tulsa, important for the American African history, is often remembered for the 1921 event when a racist white mob killed hundreds of black residents.

Taking to Twitter, the American leader wrote that many of his African American friends and supporters have suggested changing the date out of respect for the holiday and in observance of an important occasion and all that it represents. Announcing the new date for his rally, he said that it would now be held on June 20.

We had previously scheduled our #MAGA Rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma, for June 19th – a big deal. Unfortunately, however, this would fall on the Juneteenth Holiday. Many of my African American friends and supporters have reached out to suggest that we consider changing the date out... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 13, 2020

...of respect for this Holiday, and in observance of this important occasion and all that it represents. I have therefore decided to move our rally to Saturday, June 20th, in order to honor their requests... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 13, 2020

Read: Trump picks Tulsa for return of signature campaign rallies

Previously, the American leader had defended his decision to hold the rally in the scarred city. Commenting on the rally in a televised interview, President Trump asked people to think about it as a celebration. However, he denied that division to hold the rally in Tulsa on Jueneeenth was deliberate. His remark was later questioned by a television journalist, who said that she wasn't sceptical if Trump, knew the relevance of the place to black, at all. His move was also slammed by democrat senator Kamala Harris who took to Twitter to call it a 'welcome home party’

Coronavirus concerns

Trump, who is eying the presidential elections in November, cancelled all his rallies in March due to the coronavirus pandemic. His rally in Oklahoma would be followed by a series of others in the states of Texas, Florida, Arizona, and North Carolina. The event also raises public health concerns, considering coronavirus infections are on the rise in 12 states.

Read: Tesla Picks Austin, Tulsa As Finalists For New US Factory

The total number of COVID-19 cases in the US stands at 2,049, 633 and the current death tally climbed to at least 114,703. According to the reports, the US is one of the hardest-hit nations with US President Donald Trump being heavily criticized for his handling of the crisis. Trump, 77, is seeking his re-election in the November presidential elections. Former Vice President Joe Biden is his main challenger from the opposition Democratic party.

Read: Trump To Begin Campaign Rallies In Tulsa On 'Juneteeth', Amid Black Lives Matter Protests

Read: Tesla Picks Austin, Tulsa As Finalists For New US Factory

(Image credits: AP)