Trump Denies Reports Of Leaking Classified Info On Nuclear Weapons, Claims 'nobody Knows'

The United States President Donald Trump has denied sharing any classified information on the country's nuclear weapons system with investigative journalists Bob Woodward. A Washington Post report claimed that Trump may have shared classified information about the United States' secret nuclear weapons programme during a conversation with Bob Woodward. Trump, however, has denied sharing any secret information with Woodward saying that there are systems that nobody knows about and he is "better off" keeping it that way.

Trump, when asked if he shared classified information about a nuclear weapons system with Woodward, said no he didn't share any information about it.

"No, we have great, great weaponry. No, I’m not talking about classified; I’m talking about what we build. We’re building great weaponry. Our military is stronger now than it’s ever been. We spent $2.5 trillion on our military over the last three, three and a half years. And we now have new rockets and missiles. And, frankly, our nuclear — we have to hope to God we never have to use it — but our nuclear now is in the best shape it’s been in decades," Trump told reporters on Thursday.

"There are systems that nobody knows about, including you, and we have some systems that nobody knows about. And, frankly, I think I’m better off keeping it that way. We have some incredible systems," Trump added.

'Putin, Xi never heard about them'

The US-daily reported that Trump had told Woodward that the United States has built a secret weapons system that (Russian President Vladimir) Putin and (Chinese President) Xi Jinping have never heard about before. Woodward in his book titled Rage has reportedly written that anonymous people have confirmed the military's secret weapons system without providing details about the same adding that they were surprised that Trump had disclosed it. The book is scheduled to release on September 15.

