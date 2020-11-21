Trump Faces Another Setback After Georgia As Michigan Lawmakers Back Biden's Win

Amid the chaotic US election, President Donald Trump is now facing a fresh setback as Michigan lawmakers indicated that they would not seek to undo Democratic leader Joe Biden’s projected win in the state. According to BBC, following a White House meeting, two legislators pledged to follow “normal process” in validating the vote. Michigan’s election agency on November 20 also recommended that the election results be certified next week by state canvassers, a decision that would bless Biden’s victory.

Trump has sought to leverage the power of the Oval Office in an attempt to block Biden’s victory as criticism mounted that his futile efforts to subvert the results could do long-lasting damage to democratic traditions. On Friday, Trump had even called a delegation of Republican lawmakers from Michigan, including the state’s Senate majority leader and House speaker, in an apparent extension of his efforts to persuade judges and election officials in the state to set aside Biden’s vote margin of victory and grant him the state’s electors.

After speaking to the President, the GOP had said that they were rescinding their previous vote, however, it was too late. The State Bureau of Elections said all of Michigan’s 83 counties have sent their certified results to Lansing. Following the White House meeting, the two Republican lawmakers, hailing from Michigan, had also said that they have not yet been made aware of any information that would change the outcome of the election in the state. They added that as legislative leaders, they will follow the law and follow the normal process regarding Michigan’s electors.

“The candidates who win the most votes win elections and Michigan's electoral votes,” the two Republican lawmakers said and also added that they used the meeting with Trump to press him for more pandemic aid money for their state.

Trump falsely claims victory

Trump has repeatedly claimed without evidence that he is the victim of widespread voter fraud. His campaign has filed a flurry of lawsuits in key states, however, the election officials in both parties have said that they see no evidence of serious irregularities. On Friday, the President again falsely also claimed victory, declaring as an aside during a White House announcement on drug pricing, "I won, by the way, but you know, we'll find that out.”

The Republican incumbent’s meeting with the Michigan legislators came days after he personally called two local canvass board officials who had refused to certify the results in Wayne County. The two GOP lawmakers agreed to certify the results. But following Trump's call, they said they had second thoughts. The Board of State Canvassers is to meet next week to certify the statewide outcome and it was unclear whether Republican members of that panel would similarly balk.

(Image: AP)

