Trump Faces New Storms As Woodward's Book Claims Kim Jong Told Him About Killing His Uncle

In recent excerpts from journalist Bob Woodward's book “Rage”, describes how North Korea's Kim Jong Un spoke to US President Donald Trump about having his uncle killed among other things during their joint summit in 2018 in Singapore. Other aspects that were discussed in the excerpts were racial unrest in the United States as well as a secret new weapon that other world powers did not have information about.

Kim 'tells me everything': Trump

All the excerpts released from the book are based on 18 interviews that Woodward conducted with Donald Trump between December 2019 and July 2020. In the sections that spoke about North Korea, Woodward wrote about how Donald Trump was thoroughly impressed by the North Korean leader and claimed Kim to be ‘beyond smart’. Trump added that during the Singapore summit of 2018 the North Korean leader described to him in graphic detail about how he had his uncle killed because Kim tells him ‘everything’.

On the subject of nuclear weapons, trump stated that the CIA was clueless when it came to dealing with North Korea and that the intelligence report that claimed that North Korea would never give up its nuclear arsenal was wrong. Trump also defended his three meetings with the North Koran leader against critics who claim that by meeting Kim, Trump provided his regime recognition and legitimacy. However, on the contrary, Trump stated that meeting the North Korean dictator cost him nothing.

In further excerpts of the book, Trump stated that he stood ‘for law and order’. When pressed by Woodward trump claimed that before the coronavirus pandemic devastated America unemployment among African Americans had actually started to go down. While speaking about his new mystery weapon, trump claimed to have built a new nuclear weapon that had not been possessed by America before and that America contained in its military arsenal weapons that Russia and China have never even heard off.

(With agency inputs)

(Image credit: AP)