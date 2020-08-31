Trump Hands Out Autographs On Hurricane Laura Review Visit, Claims It Could Fetch $10,000

US President Donald Trump bragged that his autograph could sell for $10,000 on eBay on his visit to Lake Charles, Louisiana on Saturday, August 30. The boastful remark came while Trump was making a solidarity visit to the state in the aftermath of Hurrican Laura.

According to the Sky News, the US President signed autographs for officials at a Lake Charles fire station as he was briefed on the disaster and federal response. Trump's move to handover autographs has been perceived as shocking and insensitive amid the disastrous state of the US Gulf Coast.

Trump boasts about signature's value

Trump, while handing over his autograph to a police official, is reported to have told the person that if puts his name down on the paper it if lose value and said, "Sell this on eBay tonight, you'll get $10,000".

The US President was visiting the states of Louisiana and Texas to review the situation in the aftermath of Hurricane Laura, which has claimed 16 lives and left thousands without power and water as of Saturday. The Trump-administration on Friday approved a major disaster emergency for Louisiana, enabling the state to access FEMA relief funding.

The powerful storm has left almost 750,000 without power and water in just Louisiana itself. As per reports, the communities started a clean-up drive along the state's ravaged coastline where the officials believe that the situation could persist for a long period of time.

As per reports, the storm resulted in thousands of people leaving their homes and fleeing the Gulf-Coast. Hurrican Laura hit the coastal region of Louisiana, many homes were left without roofs, roads littered with debris and the likelihood of a harsh recovery that could take months.

Lake Charles, a city having a population of 80,000 people is reported to have sustained some of the worst damage. Hurricane Laura caused the electricity outage and trees blocking paths creating a huge traffic snarl. Mayor Nic Hunter informed that authorities are working to restore electricity and water treatment plants.

