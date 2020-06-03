'Trump Has Energized & United All US Races In A Way He Never Imagined': Top Democrat

Democratic fundraiser and legislator Jon Cooper slammed US President Donald Trump for 'energizing' and 'uniting' the Americans of all races to demonstrate as the country is being rattled by violent protests over the death of George Floyd. Warning Trump of the consequences of the ongoing US riots, Cooper said, "He (Trump) doesn’t yet comprehend what happens when you awaken a sleeping giant."

READ | 'Looting isn't liberation': Former US Prez Bush on protests following George Floyd's death

Trump has energized and united Americans of ALL races in a way he never imagined. He doesn’t yet comprehend what happens when you awaken a sleeping giant. #BlackLivesMattter #NoJusticeNoPeace pic.twitter.com/8jszlP6kVA — Jon Cooper 🇺🇸 (@joncoopertweets) June 2, 2020

READ | Tens of Thousands of Houstonians march to pay tribute to George Floyd

Biden sharpens attacks on Trump

Presidential Nominee and Trump's opponent, Joe Biden has once again sharpened his attack on Trump,after US President Donald Trump visited the Saint John's Church on Tuesday. In a speech in Philadephia, Biden spoke against the racism and slammed Trump for allowing the military to tear gas protestors who were outside the White House as Trump walked to Saint John's church, alleging that Trump teargassed the protestors merely for a photo op.

In his first trip outside Delaware after Coronavirus pandemic had stopped the in-person campaign activities, Biden in his speech question the people, "Is this what we want to pass on to our children and grandchildren -- fear, anger, finger-pointing, rather than the pursuit of happiness? Incompetence and anxiety, self-absorption, selfishness? Or do we want to be the America we know we can be, the America we know in our hearts we could be and should be?"

He's using the American military against the American people.



He tear-gassed peaceful protesters and fired rubber bullets.



For a photo.



For our children, for the very soul of our country, we must defeat him. But I mean it when I say this: we can only do it together. https://t.co/G1yE67q9Nz — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) June 2, 2020

READ | Arrests during protest following the death of George Floyd

George Floyd brother speaks to Trump

In view of the ongoing violent protests concerning the brutal death of an African American named George Floyd which has led to vandalism and rioting, both the American leaders spoke to the family of George Floyd. However, George Floyd's brother has said that his discussion with Trump was brief while he said he liked communicating with Biden.

Philonise Floyd said that the conversation between the US President and him did not go well as Trump appeared to have no interest in what he was trying to say. Philonise said that Trump did not give him an opportunity to even speak, a media outlet reported.

George Floyd death

George Floyd died in police custody and his tragic death has angered millions across the world. Demonstrators reportedly said that the focus of the protests is the alleged institutional bigotry in American police forces. In viral footage, the police officer, who has now been arrested, could be seen kneeling over Floyd’s neck while he was struggling for breath while being handcuffed. All four police officers involved in 46-year-old’s arrest have been fired and the Federal Bureau of Investigation has launched a federal civil rights inquiry. After the death of Floyd, Americans have hit the streets in protests, which have taken a turn for the worse with incidents of vandalism, rioting and looting in the name of the protests.

READ | Some governors balk at Trump request to send troops to DC amid protests over George Floyd's death