Trump Hits Out At Biden On 9/11 Anniversary, Slams 'incompetence' In Afghanistan Pullout

Former US President Donald Trump hit out at President Joe Biden on the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks on Saturday. Calling the chaotic withdrawal from Afghanistan a result of his 'gross incompetence'. Trump, who chose to skip joining the 9/11 memorial ceremonies at Ground Zero along with other past presidents, visited a fire station and a police precinct in New York close to Trump Tower on the occasion. In a video message, Trump questioned why the US withdrawal from Afghanistan had not come up in other 9/11 memorial speeches and mourned the Kabul Airport attacks which led to the death of 13 US servicemen.

Donald Trump said, "This is a very sad day. It is also a sad time for the way our war on those that did such harm to our country ended last week. Joe Biden and his inept administration surrendered in defeat. We will struggle to recover from the embarrassment this incompetence has caused."

Trump's remarks came in reference to the US invasion of Afghanistan in 2001. In retaliation to the September 11 terrorist attacks, the US had infiltrated Afghanistan, toppled the Taliban regime and assassinated Al Qaeda chief Osama Bin Laden. On August 30, 2021, US pulled out all of its military presence from Afghanistan after nearly 2 decades, once again paving way for a Taliban 2.0 regime.

Biden addresses 9/11 anniversary

On Saturday, President Joe Biden attended the memorial events of the 9/11 anniversary from Ground Zero, the site where the World Trade Center's twin towers once stood, and said that they "must never forget" those who lost their lives during the incident. A few hours later, Biden uploaded another emotional post in which the US President stated that the country has not forgotten the children who were left orphaned in the attacks. On the occasion, Biden and the First Lady Jill Biden were joined by former President Barack Obama and his wife Michelle Obama and Bill Clinton and his wife Hillary Clinton.

"Twenty years ago, nearly 3,000 lives were cut short by an unspeakable act of cowardice and hatred on 9/11. As a nation, we must never forget those we lost during one of the darkest moments in our history and the enduring pain of their families and loved ones," Biden's Twitter post read.

