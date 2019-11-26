Trump Impeachment Report To Release Next Week; Open To New Witnesses

The Chairman of House Intelligence Committee, Adam Schiff told his colleagues on November 25 that the committees investigating against United States President Donald Trump will release the report by next week. In a letter addressed to the US Congress members, Schiff said that the committees are now preparing a report in order to summarise the evidence which has been collected during the enquiry. This report will also be transmitted to the Judiciary Committee after the lawmakers return from the Thanksgiving break.

Impeachment hearings

The centre of impeachment hearings is the controversial phone call between Trump and President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky. Democrats accuse the US President of betraying the constitution and seeking the help of the foreign government to launch an investigation against former Vice President, and 2020 Presidential candidate, Joe Biden's son, Hunter. Even though Trump has repeatedly called the process of hearing as 'sham' and denied any wrongdoing, some of the senior White House officials have admitted signs of quid pro quo as military assistance was kept on hold by the US until Ukrainian President had made an announcement of launching 'the investigation'. The impeachment, thus, has changed into a bipartisan fight among Democrats and Republicans, both having varied perceptions of the close door testimonies which were recently made public.

After several testimonies, Schiff also said in the letter that statements and documents that the committees have successfully acquired reveal a fact pattern which is 'overwhelming, unchallenged, and damning'. However, the House Intelligence Committee is still open to the possibility of new evidence to continue to emerge either in the form of witnesses who provide a testimony or documents which become available. The White House Counsel Pat Cipollone has prohibited the close aides of US President from testifying before the investigators. According to Schiff, Trump has 'conditioned official acts' and once the report is seen by the Congress, it will be turned over to the House Judiciary Committee which will be responsible for drafting articles of impeachment.

Trump has waged an unprecedented campaign of obstruction against our inquiry.



Today we learned about more damning evidence that he is withholding from Congress.



If we allow this to stand, Trump will do permanent damage to our system of checks and balances. https://t.co/nAL5xkgPxw — Adam Schiff (@RepAdamSchiff) November 25, 2019

