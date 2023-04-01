Trump Indictment: Stormy Daniels Says Legal Process Will Spark 'violence'

A porn actress who is at the centre of Donald Trump's indictment for the 2016 "hush money" payment said that the legal process will spark violence but it goes to explain that the former US leader is "no longer untouchable". Stormy Daniels claimed on Friday that she received death threats since Trump's charges were made public and the case involved her name.

"Whatever the outcome is, it's going to cause violence, and there's going to be injuries and death," Daniels said, speaking to The Times after news of Trump's indictment broke. Daniel, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford, claims that she had "an affair with Donald Trump in 2006," a claim denied by ex-US President Trump.

Trump faces 30 counts of fraud-related charges

Trump's lawyers made a $130,000 payment to Daniels in 2016 after reports of Trump's extramarital affair with her emerged that now is understood may have something to do with his 2016 election financing. The charges pressed against Trump are yet not made public. But the ex-US president will face an arraignment hearing next Tuesday on 30 counts of fraud-related charges with respect to the documents. His indictment is still kept private, and the latter has slammed the ruling Joe Biden's government of "political persecution".

"Trump is no longer untouchable. A person in power is not exempt from the law. And no matter what your job is, or what your bank account says, you're held accountable for the things you've said and done, and justice is served," porn star Daniels said. She further stated that she wouldn't be afraid to face Trump in court. "I've seen him naked. There's no way he could be scarier with his clothes on," she adds.

Daniels earlier yesterday thanked her supporters as news of Trump's indictment broke, saying that she has been drinking champagne. Taking to her official Twitter handle, the porn star wrote: "Thank you to everyone for your support and love! I have so many messages coming in that I can't respond...also don't want to spill my champagne Teamstormy merch/autograph orders are pouring in, too! Thank you for that as well but allow a few extra days for shipment."