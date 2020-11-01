'Trump Is A Warrior, Needs 4 More Years In White House': Ivanka At Canfield Rally

Lauding the Trump administration's achievements and its handling of the COVID-19 pandemic, Donald Trump’s daughter Ivanka said that her father is a “warrior”, and “needs four more years" in the White House. Speaking at a live-streamed event at the Canfield rally in Ohio, she added that Washington “hates her father” because he has called out its hypocrisy, adding, instead of letting Washington change him, US President changed Washington.

Speaking at the pro-MAGA rally, where a crowd of nearly 1,000 gathered, senior adviser to the US President Ivanka Trump said that her father [Donald Trump] wouldn’t surrender to his beliefs to score points with the political elite. Deriding the Democratic presidential contender Joe Biden, Ivanka said, he’s “another empty vessel”. Accusing Biden’s approach, Trump’s daughter said that he would go to any lengths to do whatever the media and the fringe of his party asked him to do. Donald Trump, on the other hand, only cared about his actions that would benefit the working men and women of America, Ivanka said. The only elites Trump cares about scoring points with is Americans, she stressed.

"My father fights so exhaustingly every single day for every one of us. Now we now have a chance to struggle for him and struggle for the way forward for this nation. Together with your assist, your voice and your vote on November 3, we’ll win one other historic victory and we’ll make America higher than ever earlier than,” Ivanka said.

4 days from now we will win Ohio and 4 more years for President @realDonaldTrump ! https://t.co/MGWt09vs6m pic.twitter.com/uB89ABS3hU — Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) November 1, 2020

Changing his leadership will be “a disaster”

Furthermore, the White House adviser said that Trump moved the country in the right direction, and changing his leadership would be “a disaster”. For the final RNC, the South Lawn of the White House was transformed with an extensive fireworks display and a "Trump 2020" display sign that donned the Washington Monument while opera singer Christopher Macchio performed for the audience. Meanwhile, at the rally, Ivanka remembered her late brother Robert Trump, who died earlier this month, and also spoke about the aftermath of hurricane Laura. She announced that her father accepted the party's renomination to work for the American people. “My fellow Americans, tonight, with a heart full of gratitude and boundless optimism, I proudly accept this nomination for President of the United States,” she said at the event.

Sir Winston Churchill said “It was the nation ... that had the lion's heart. I had the luck to be called upon to give the roar!”



This quote reminds me so much of our President @realDonaldTrump and this movement! He has truly given us the roar! #MAGA pic.twitter.com/4NGMCCnIXl — Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) October 31, 2020

