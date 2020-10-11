Trump Issues Stern Warning To Iran During 'radio Rally' Ahead Of US Election 2020

US President Donald Trump has once again issued a stern warning to Iran on Friday, October 9, asserting that any “bad” action against the US would be retaliated with “things that have never been done before”. Lambasting the Islamic Republic, Trump said that they had been put on notice for their actions against Americans long ago. His remarks came during a telephonic conversation, dubbed as “radio rally”, with radio host Rush Limbaugh.

Iran-US relations

US-Iran tensions have flared manifold under the Trump administration with the Republican leader withdrawing from the Iran nuclear deal in 2018 and redisposing harsh sanctions on Tehran.

Iran, on the other hand, has accused Trump of jeopardising the safety and prosperity of the nation. Both nations were on the brink of war earlier this year. In January, US drone strikes killed Iranian Military General Qassem Soleimani and in retaliation, Tehran launched a missile strike on US troops stationed in Iraq.

Earlier this week, US targeted Iran’s financial sector by announcing fresh sanctions on 18 major Iranian banks as Washington intensifies its “maximum pressure” campaign ahead of the November elections. The US State Department said that the new tranche of sanctions was aimed at choking off the funds used to carry out “its support for terrorist activities and nuclear extortion.”

Announcing the new sweeping sanctions, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo accused Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Khamenei of ignoring the request of the health ministry to increase spending amid public health crisis, and instead funding the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps and regime’s Basij forces “that terrorize the Iranian people every single day.”

Image Credits: AP