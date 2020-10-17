US Elections 2020: Trump Says He Will Fire Florida Governor If He Loses Swing State

US President Donald Trump, on October 16, joked that he will ‘fire’ Florida Governor Ron DeSantis if he loses the major swing state in the upcoming election against Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden. While speaking at a campaign event in Macon, Georgia, Trump lauded DeSantis’ ‘great job’ and said that he has been his ‘friend’. The US President, further, however, added that he will be ‘blaming the governor’ and will somehow fire him if he is not going to win the state.

Trump said, “He's done a great job and he's been my friend. Hey, Ron, are we going to win this state, please? You know if we don't win it, I'm blaming the governor. I'll fire him somehow. I'm going to fire him. I will find a way, anyway”.

Florida is a critical swing state. In the 2016 presidential election, Trump won Florida by 49.02 per cent of the votes, while his then-Democratic rival Hillary Clinton came close with 47.82 per cent of the ballots. According to the latest RealClear Politics polling average, Biden, however, is currently leading Trump by 1.4 per cent points or 48.2 per cent to 46.8 per cent. With just weeks to go until the 2020 US election, Trump was also outgunned financially by Biden after he raised over $100 million more than the president.

During the same campaign event, the US President also claimed that his opponent is the ‘worst candidate’ in history and he would ‘leave the country’ if he lost to him on November 3. During his address, Trump also added that running against Biden puts a lot of pressure on him. He said that if he loses to Biden then he would be so embarrassed and would not even know what to do with himself.

Third presidential debate on Oct 22

Meanwhile, the third and final presidential debate between US President Donald Trump and his electoral opponent Joe Biden is scheduled to take place on October 22 at Belmont University in Nashville. On Friday, the Commission on presidential debates informed that the debate will focus on important topics like COVID-19 and national security. The topics of the debate have been chosen by the debate moderator Kristen Welker and also include other topics like race in America, climate change and leadership among other things.

Both the leaders are vigorously campaigning and alluring voters across the 50 states to vote for them. Riding on the phrase "Make America Great Again", Trump has promised agricultural and economic reforms. In contrast, Biden has pledged to introduce reforms in the policing system and end brutality in the nation.

