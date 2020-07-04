Trump Jr Slams Bernie Sanders Over His Divided Views On Mount Rushmore Amid Protests

Donald Trump Jr on Saturday called out US Senate Bernie Sanders over his contradicting views on Mount Rushmore back in 2016 as he voiced support to the protestors seeking to demolish the historic monument amid anti-racism protests.

In an old clip that is being shared widely on Twitter, the then US Presidential candidate Bernie Sanders is seen praising the cultural significance of Mount Rushmore and telling reporters that the structure represents the best of what the United States has to offer.

“This is our country at it’s very best. What an incredible achievement. Just the accomplishment and the beauty — it really does make one very proud to be an American,” said Sanders in 2016 during his visit to the monument.

You have to be fricken kidding me!!! https://t.co/CELyifNvu0 — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) July 4, 2020

Concerns over Mount Rushmore amid protests

Amid incessant ‘Black Lives Matter’ protests across the US, demonstrators have also destroyed or damaged Confederate monuments and statues honouring those who have benefited from slavery. As monuments to Confederate and colonial leaders have been removed across US cities, conservatives have expressed concern that Mount Rushmore could be next.

While President Donald Trump and Republicans stress that the monument structure is part of their culture and history of America, Democrats including Bernie Sanders echoed that the structure glorified racism. Slamming the US Senate over his divided views on Mount Rushmore, Donald Trump Jr tweeted “You have to be fricken kidding me!!!”

