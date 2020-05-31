Trump Lauds US' 'bold Return To Space' After NASA-SpaceX's Crew Dragon Launch

After the successful ‘historic’ launch of NASA-SpaceX Crew Dragon into space, US President Donald Trump hailed the “big and exciting day” during his address at the Kennedy Space Center on May 30. Starting off his speech with the tragic death of George Floyd and acknowledging the “anger and grief” of thousands of Americans, Donald Trump shifted to his 2016 campaign agenda of “America First” that resulted in the relaunch of US astronauts into the space from American soil for the first time in nearly a decade.

According to the US President, the Crew Dragon blasting off into the orbit with space veterans Doug Hurley and Bob Behnken is “first big space message in 50 years”. He credited himself for the same by saying it was an “honour to deliver” it. Trump also called the ‘Launch America’ program as the country's “bold and triumphant return to space” with a “spectacular” and an “unforgettable” launch. Pushing for optimism amid a global health crisis, the US President said that there is “nothing” that the country can not achieve if all Americans unite for the cause.

The 45th US President also lauded both US astronauts, who according to him, showed ‘pure American courage’ and have added their names to the history with their “heroism”. At one point during his speech, Trump pointed upwards, denoting the astronauts in space, and said “thank you” while wishing them “Godspeed”. Trump extended his gratitude to NASA administrator Jim Bridenstine for their contribution to the mission and cited his ‘growth in three years’. He noted that just the way America ‘ushers into the new era of space travel’, it will also handle the coronavirus outbreak that has impacted millions across the nation.

‘Musk is different’

Calling SpaceX CEO Elon Musk “different than a lot of people”, Donald Trump congratulated him for being the owner of the first private company that launched its own rocket into space. The US President credited the “groundbreaking partnership” of NASA and SpaceX because of which “act of history” could be delivered ensuring that America remains ‘number one’ in space.

According to Trump, a ‘country can not be number one on earth, if it is number two in space’. He also said that the US will lead the way in space missions. He said that with the ‘history-making’ launch of Crew Dragon on Falcon 9 from Kennedy Space Center’s Launch Pad 39A, US has “regained prestige as the world leader”. He also announced that both Hurley and Behnken had successfully entered the lower earth orbit and even thanked their wives.

Furthermore, the US President called ‘Commercial Crew Program’ by NASA as an “exciting turning point” for the organisation as it would enable rockets manufactured by private companies to be launched into space. Amid hailing his own administration for the entire mission, Trump also took a dig on former US President Barack Obama’s administration that left the country on “mercy” of foreign nations to send American astronauts into orbit.

But, he added, “not anymore”, as the US launches its own astronauts in a commercially made rocket, Trump said it has made the country enter “new age”. Donald Trump concluded his address by assuring that the country will get “better and better”.

