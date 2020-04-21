Donald Trump Announces Temporary Suspension Of Immigration Into US Amid Covid Crisis

In a massive development on Tuesday, United States President Donald Trump has said that he will sign an executive order “temporarily” banning immigration into the country because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Taking to Twitter, Donald Trump said that to protect the US from 'attack from the Invisible Enemy', he will be signing an 'executive order' suspending immigration. He added that the move is being taken keeping in view the 'need to protect the jobs of GREAT American Citizens'. However, Trump has not provided any timeline about the same.

In light of the attack from the Invisible Enemy, as well as the need to protect the jobs of our GREAT American Citizens, I will be signing an Executive Order to temporarily suspend immigration into the United States! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 21, 2020

As of Tuesday, America has reported 792,759 cases, while 72,389 have recovered, 42,514 people have died. New York, the epicentre of the deadly COVID-19 in the US, has 2,42,000 cases and over 17,600 fatalities so far. It has registered a 50-percent decline in new cases over an eight-day period.

Donald Trump on Covid testing in US

Earlier on Sunday, Donald Trump had said that the United States carried out more tests for the novel coronavirus pandemic than 10 other countries, including India. Trump asserted that the US continued to make steady progress in its war against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) and the country had tested 4.18-million people. "That's a record anywhere in the world," he said. "We have done more testing than all of these countries combined -- France, United Kingdom, South Korea, Japan, Singapore, India, Austria, Australia, Sweden and Canada," US president Donald Trump told reporters at a news conference in the White House.

Trump's 3-phase plan to open the US economy

Donald Trump on Thursday unveiled a three-phase plan to reopen the United States from the lockdown. A document entitled "Opening Up America" was shared by Trump with the Governors detailing a recommended three-phase plan to reopen states. Before a phased reopening, a state or region has to record a decrease in total COVID-19 cases and positive tests. However, the guidance plan does not specify a timeline for relaxing social distancing restrictions.

In the 18-page guidance document about the three-phase plan, Trump in the first phase has focussed on the continuation of "social distancing" norms. The White House document also defines 'vulnerable individuals under this phase, and advises them to isolate themselves and take precaution. It also states that "non-essential travel" should be avoided.

In the second phase, Trump's plan suggests reopening schools and organized youth activities, sit-down dining, movie theatres, sporting venues, places of worship, elective surgeries, Gyms, and bars, suggesting them to strictly follow social distancing norms. This phase has however prohibited visits to senior care facilities and hospitals.

In the third phase, Trump's plan allows unrestricted staffing in the workplaces, allows visits to senior care facilities and hospitals while suggests low-risk populations to minimize time spent in crowded environments. Each phase in this plan will last a minimum of 14 days. Trump, on Wednesday, claimed that data shows that the United States has "passed the peak" of COVID-19 cases nationwide.

