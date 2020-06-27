Donald Trump Misses Point When Asked About Top Priorities In Second Term

In the race to the United States presidential election which is expected to be held in November, President Donald Trump was asked in an interview on a popular American news channel, what would be his priorities if he gets a second term. Instead of speaking about what he would do for the country in terms of reviving the economy or the fight against Coronavirus or any policy reforms, all that Trump spoke about was his experience in governing the country.

While answering the question on his top priorities if elected to the second term, Trump said that he did not know many people in Washington as he is from New York, but after becoming President he knows everyone and has great people in his administration.

He spoke about John Bolton calling him an 'idiot' who drops bombs on everybody. John Bolton was United States National Security Advisor from 2018 to 2019 and former United States Ambassador to the United Nations, from 2005 to 2006.

The US Presidential elections are scheduled in November 2020 with Former Vice President and Democrat Joe Biden as the presidential candidate contending against incumbent Donald Trump. The US remains the worst affected country from COVID-19, coupled with the heat of the anti-racism protests concerning the death of George Floyd due to Police brutality. The upcoming presidential election will seemingly have the two issues as the deciding factors besides the issues of health care systems and unemployment which was severely affected due to COVID-19.