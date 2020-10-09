Trump Mocked For Not Getting 2020 Nobel Peace Prize, Netizens Say 'waiting For His Rant'

Shortly after the 2020 Nobel Peace Prize was announced for World Food Programme (WFP), internet users started mocking US President Donald Trump for not getting the award. From saying he might go on a Twitter spree to posting his pictures with a sad expression, the Twitter users flooded the social media with all kinds of remarks on Trump. He has been nominated for 2021 Nobel Peace Prize Scandinavian lawmakers but has touted himself as the ‘deserving’ laureate for the prize many times in the past. While some believed that the US President should have received the award this year for the peace deal he brokered, others simply said "waiting for his rant".

#NobelPeacePrize not for @realDonaldTrump. Waiting for the rant in 1,2,...... — Otto Storm (@ottostorm) October 9, 2020

Thank goodness it wasn't trump! — Robyn Dainty 🔝❤💚 (@Mandemmes) October 9, 2020

Baby Trump is not Happy pic.twitter.com/OlMqyNmAA7 — Subhadeep Dutta (@AlexCarry12) October 9, 2020

Trump will be in a full on rage today. — Sparkly Fangirl (@Sparkles8675309) October 9, 2020

A worthy recipient indeed! The comedic tRUMP nomination was laughable from the beginning. — Lhorenzho (@IguideCravans) October 9, 2020

Aw, shucky-darn. No Nobel for Trump.



BREAKING NEWS:

The Norwegian Nobel Committee has decided to award the 2020 Nobel Peace Prize to the World Food Programme (WFP).#NobelPrize #NobelPeacePrize pic.twitter.com/4nnrhZ2nTD — Tom Shafer (@TomShafShafer) October 9, 2020

Hello, where’s your Nobel Prize??? Fraud there too ? 😂😂 — FranP2🇨🇦🇮🇹 🌊 (@p2_fran) October 9, 2020

This is the best and most welcome news of the day...The WFP was the most logical likely winner.Greta Thunberg is a future winner for certain.The most pleasing aspect of this result is DONALD J TRUMP NEVER WON!!!!!.Inciting violence and domestic terrorism are not PEACEFUL RHETORIC — gediknight (@GerardPink2) October 9, 2020

Trump nominated for 2021 Nobel Peace Prize

However, a far-right Norwegian politician has proposed US President Donald Trump for the 2021 Nobel Peace Prize. While talking to Fox News on September 9, Christian Tybring-Gjedde from Norwegia’s Progress Party cited Republican President’s work in encouraging peace deal between United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Israel. According to him, the committee should evaluate the “facts” and not on his behaviour sometimes and confessed that he not a big supporter of the Republican president but “Donald Trump meets the criteria.”

Christian Tybring-Gjedde, who serves as the chair of the Norwegian delegation to the NATO Parliamentary Assembly, said, “For his merit, I think he has done more trying to create peace between nations than most other peace prize nominees."

Most recently in a rally in Toledo, Ohio in January 2020, Trump told his audience that 2019 Nobel Peace Prize which is awarded to Abiy Ahmed should have gone to him instead. Earlier in 2018, US president said he deserved the prize for his efforts to persuade the North Korean leader Kim Jong Un to give up nuclear weapons.

