Ruth Bader Ginsburg Demise: Trump Mourns Death Of SC Judge Calls, Her 'Titan Of The Law'

United States President Donald Trump on Friday praised the late US Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg as a 'titan of the law' whose legal expertise and historic decisions inspired generations of Americans. The President also expressed his condolences to her bereaved family in the difficult time.

"Today, our nation mourns the loss of a titan of the law. Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg served more than 27 years as an Associate Justice of the Supreme court of the United States- notably just the second woman to be appointed to the court", Trump said in a statement.

"Renowned for her brilliant mind and her powerful dissents at the Supreme Court Justice Ginsburg demonstrated that one can disagree without being disagreeable towards one's colleagues or different points of view. Her opinions including well-known decisions regarding the legal equality of women and the disabled have inspired all Americans and the generation of great legal minds" the statement added. "May her memory be a great and magnificent blessing to the world," it added.

Statement from the President on the Passing of Supreme Court Associate Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg pic.twitter.com/N2YkGVWLoF — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 19, 2020

After learning about the demise of the liberal icon earlier in the evening, Trump paid tribute to the amazing life of the 87-year-old justice while he was on the campaign trail. Trump was on stage at a rally in Minnesota when news broke of her death and was informed of her death by the reporters after his speech.

United States flags at the White House were lowered to half staff Friday in honor of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, a trailblazer for women, press secretary Kayleigh McEnany said on Twitter. Furthermore, flags were also lowered at the US Capitol in the direction of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, the top Democrat and Trump's chief nemesis in Washington.

Pelosi mourns the death of Ginsburg

"Justice Ginsburg embodied justice, brilliance and goodness, and her passing is an incalculable loss for our democracy and for all who sacrifice and strive to build a better future for our children," Pelosi said in a statement.

Ruth Bader Ginsburg embodied justice, brilliance and goodness. Her passing is an incalculable loss for our democracy and for all who sacrifice and strive to build a better future for our children. pic.twitter.com/BufY4jXPR8 — Nancy Pelosi (@SpeakerPelosi) September 19, 2020

About Ruth Bader Ginsburg

Justice Ginsburg believed that woman belonged to places where decisions are made and was a women's rights advocate. Speaking about abortion rights she once said that 'the government has no business making that choice for a woman' during an interview with a American daily. Ginsburg strongly opposed gender-based discrimination and her decisions reflected her opinion. She was the fourth oldest Justice to serve the United States Supreme Court.

