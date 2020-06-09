Trump Open To Economic Relief Package To Tackle COVID-19 Impact: White House Spokesperson

US President Donald Trump is open to the idea of another economic relief package in response to the coronavirus pandemic, White House spokeswoman Kayleigh McEnany said on Monday, June 8. She added that Trump remains in favor of a payroll tax holiday that would benefit low-income families.

Trump vows to veto democratic aid bill

As per reports, when asked about the coronavirus the White House spokeswoman said that the United States was heading in a positive direction while adding that new coronavirus cases in the country had stabilised and authorities were effectively tracking and monitoring asymptomatic cases.

The Democratic-majority House last month passed a $3 trillion bailout package. However, the US President has vowed to veto the bill if it ever reached his table. According to reports, the US economy entered a period of recession in the month of February due to the coronavirus pandemic and the restrictions adopted in order to curb its spread.

The United States currently has the highest number of coronavirus cases in the world. As per the John Hopkins University coronavirus database, the US has reported 1,956,499 positive coronavirus cases and about 110,932 deaths.

Trump celebrates job report

US President Donald Trump recently championed a job report that showed that the unemployment rate in America had dropped in the month of May. This comes after initial projections pegged the unemployment rate at 20% but data showed a start drop to 13.3% in May from 14.7% in April as businesses began to reopen and hire back workers after the lockdown phase.

However, that report states that while the overall unemployment rate has gone down, the benefit is not being reaped by everyone. African-American and Asian communities in the United States have actually seen unemployment rates go up slightly, exposing racial divides in the country yet again.

