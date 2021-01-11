Trump Orders Flag At Half-mast To Honour Fallen US Capitol Police Officers

Three days after a police officer died from injuries suffered during the US Capitol siege, President Donald Trump ordered the flag to be flown half-mast at all federal building, grounds, and embassies. On January 10, Trump ordered the flags to be lowered in a bid to honour Capitol Police Officers Brian Sicknick and Howard Liebengood. According to CNN, Sicknick had died "due to injuries sustained while on-duty", Liebengood, on the other hand, died while off duty and the officials did not state his cause of death.

Trump's proclamation read, "As a sign of respect for the service and sacrifice of United States Capitol Police Officers Brian D. Sicknick and Howard Liebengood, and all Capitol Police Officers and law enforcement across this great Nation, by the authority vested in me as President of the United States by the Constitution and the laws of the United States of America, I hereby order that the flag of the United States shall be flown at half-staff at the White House and upon all public buildings and grounds, at all military posts and naval stations, and on all naval vessels of the Federal Government in the District of Columbia and throughout the United States and its Territories and possessions until sunset, January 13, 2021."

"I also direct that the flag shall be flown at half-staff for the same length of time at all United States embassies, legations, consular offices, and other facilities abroad, including all military facilities and naval vessels and stations," said Trump.

US Capitol siege

Chaotic and violent scenes had erupted at the Capitol on January 6 as Trump supporters stormed the building to protest the Electoral College vote, forcing a lockdown and confrontations with the cops. Following the horrifying incident, the House of Democrats is now preparing to introduce articles of impeachment against the Republican leader in connection with the riot. The lawmakers have accused Trump of having "gravely endangered the security" of the US and its institutions.

President-elect Joe Biden, on the other hand, has asserted that although impeachment was on Congress to decide, he for a "long period of time" has believed that Trump wasn’t fit for the position. Moreover, several Republican leaders have also called for Trump’s resignation, accusing the president of descending into "madness" over his incitement of a mob of supporters. Leaders including Pennsylvania’s Republican Senator Pat Toomey, Alaska Senator Lisa Murkowski, and Senate Republican Ben Sasse have slammed the president for encouraging the insurrection.

